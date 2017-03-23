The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

For all car enthusiasts 2017 has brought a whole new supply of sports cars, and they can pick from the latest offerings of the auto industry for their collections. Some of the most noteworthy cars of this year featuring the latest innovation in tech, design or power are:

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

2017 Tesla Model S

Although it is Tesla’s third electric car the SUV crossover is one of the most awaited sports car of this year. Already thousands of pre-orders for the car have been issued. The new Model S will not only have the latest technology, including the autonomous driving feature, but a removable 440V battery pack with a range of 230 to 253 miles and a horse power of 532. The Model S comes with a comparatively small price tag of $70,000 for a sports car.

Porsche 718 Cayman coupe

The Porsche 911 series has always been in the spotlight when it comes to sport cars but this year the sister line is taking all the attention. The Porsche 718 Cayman coupe is expected to be the main attraction by Porsche in 2017. The new 718 Cayman coupe featuring instantaneous responses on its mid-engine layout is home to a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Even better is the fact the 718 Cayman costs less than the new Porsche 911.

2017 Maserati Quattroporte

The 2017 model of the Maserati Quattroporte is aesthetically better than ever before. The new model offers a refinement in this line. The car comes in two trim; the GranLusso and the GranSport and is priced at $103,400 to $145,500. The engine is a 3.0 L V6 or 3.8 L V8 capable of producing 405 or 523 horse powers simultaneously.

2017 Jaguar F-Type

The new 2017 Jaguar F-Type can be distinguished with its seductively long hood and stunning wide rear haunches. The F-type is being offered by Jaguar in both a coupe and a convertible version. The engine is a spectacular 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 which is capable of producing more than 340 horse power, while the Racier S model can even reach up to 380 horse power. There is also the option of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S

The ferocious 2017 Aventador by Lamborghini is a supercar with a specially updated S designation which brings a refreshed exterior. Similarly the four-wheel-steering system is the latest offering by Lamborghini which was first installed in the special-edition Centenario. The engine is a screaming V-12 with a 6.5-liter displacement which gives out an impressive 730 horsepower. Another benefitting factor is the higher 8500-rpm redline along with a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

2017 Ford GT

The 2017 Ford GT is a special edition car with only 500 lucky people given the opportunity to own it. The new 2017 GT will be priced around $450,000 and has some stunning exotic bodywork. Other highlights of the new GT include a mid-engine twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 which can produce up to 647 horse power along with 550 lb-ft of torque. The boy panels and the construction of the car is made entirely from carbon fiber giving it active aerodynamics. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is also present.

2017 BMW M2

The new 2017 BMW M2 is lighter and powered with more agility than the M3 and the M4. The M2 is equipped with a powerful S55 3.0-liter six engine along with twin turbos blowing through a Valve­tronic variable-intake-valve-lift system. The extremely powerful engine is capable of producing 400 horsepower and 7600 rpm. A six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto option is also available. The roof and various structural reinforcements are carbon fiber the rest of the car body is aluminum.

2017 Audi R8

In terms of engine and transmission the new Audi R8 is superb. The chassis hard points, steering system, and electronic architecture are also plus points in the new sports car not to be missed. The new R8 comes with a choice between two engines; the standard V10 coupe with 540 horsepower and the V10 Plus with 610 horse power. Both of the engines will have the 5.2-liter displacement along with a8700-rpm redline. Although the price of the exceptionally sophisticated piece of automotive has not been released it can be expected to be around $170,000.

2018 McLaren’s 720S

The new McLaren 720 S is the epitome ofa lightweight ferocious supercar. The beautiful aerodynamics of the 720S has been paired with a spectacular 710-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine which comes with a seven-speed automatic. Modes such as Drift, Comfort, Sport, and Track have all been offered for the convenience of the driver. The standard model will be available for sale in 2017 while the open top model will not come until 2018.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S

The new 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish is not just a sports car but as in the words of the maker it is a “super grand touring” machine. The car is beautiful would be an understatement. Not only is the car beyond beautiful it comes with a sonorous V-12 engine which makes it extremely fast. The standard model of the Vanquish is capable of producing 568 horse powers, while the upcoming new trim the Vanquish S can go 580 horse powers. The Vanquish can go from 0 to 60 in just 3.6 seconds and comes with a top speed of 201 mph. The Vanquish coupe is priced at $297,775 while the Volante at $315,775.