 
 

2017 IMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

Posted: Mar 23 2017, 9:07am CDT

 

 

The 2017 iMac is important, but we know nothing about it.

The iPhone is at the heart of Apple's success. Because the iPhone is so successful, the Apple computers got pushed into the background. Especially professional Apple users long for new desktop hardware. 

The last time Apple has updated the iMac was in 2015. Apple will release a new iMac in 2017 - at least this is what Apple pundits say. There is not a single evidence that this is going to happen.

Apple is under fire for neglecting the desktop since a while now. Microsoft used Apple's moment of weakness in a perfect way. The Surface Studio makes the iMac look like ancient technology. The new 2017 iMac needs to be innovative in design and functionality to counter strike. At least this is my hope.

Apple could also just do another iMac similar in design with the 2015 model. The changes would just be in the hardware, updating CPU, GPU and storage.

Microsoft is giving Apple also pressure in the virtual reality and 3D area. Microsoft is making VR on Windows 10 affordable with the Creators update. 

Apple's desktop hardware is to weak to drive VR headsets and that is a shame.

The new 2017 iMac needs to provide the ability to use VR headsets. VR has already entered several professional areas including architecture, construction and more. Mac shops need to buy a Windows 10 PC to work with VR, because Apple does not offer any options.

When will Apple release the 2017 iMac?

At this point it is just guessing. April is a possibility for Apple's first event in 2017. Another option is the WWDC 2017, kicking off on June 5. Apple just unveiled a bunch of new products including a new iPad and iPhone SE on March 21. More Apple News.

