 
 

Losing Sense Of Smell Linked To Early Death, Study Says

Posted: Mar 23 2017, 11:54am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 23 2017, 11:59am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Researchers have found a connection between premature death and diminishing sense of smell

Losing sense of smell may take away more than your scent, taste or joys of life. New research suggests it can be a strong predictor of early death. People who lose their sense of smell in the middle age may be at increased risk of dying prematurely within 10 years.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

“The sense of smell seems to be a good indicator of aging brain health,” said co-author Dr. Jonas Olofsson, an associate professor of psychology at Stockholm University. “We see smell function as the 'canary in the coal mine.”

Inability to sense smell or anosmia is often associated with the onset of mental conditions like Parkinson’s disease or dementia but some researchers have also attempted to find a link between early death and loss of smell (either total or partially). The findings of this latest study add weight to this existing theory.

For the study, Swedish researchers followed up nearly 1,800 adults aged 40 to 90 for a decade. They looked at the results of smell tests and their health condition and found a connection between the two. 

“Participants are asked to smell the odor and then identify what the odor is by selecting the correct name or picture from a set of choices.” Sensory impairment researcher Carla Schubert who was not involved in the study said.

During the study period, more than 400 participants died, which accounts for 23 percent of all participants involved in the study. People who scored low on smell tests had about 20 percent higher risk of death compared to those who do not have trouble smelling. 

Even after results were adjusted for age, gender, race and overall health, the smell test still was a strong predictor of mortality in following 10 years. However, it is not clear how sense of smell is linked to mortality.

“Our results were not explained by dementia, which was previously linked to smell loss. Instead, mortality risk was uniquely predicted by smell loss," said Olofsson. "In our future research, we will try to pinpoint the biological processes that can explain this phenomenon."

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

3 hours ago

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

3 hours ago

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

3 hours ago

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

5 hours ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

4 hours ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

5 hours ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line includes an incredibly thin wallpaper model

5 hours ago

Scientists Find Brain Circuit That Drives Pleasure

Scientists Find Brain Circuit That Drives Pleasure

5 hours ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic's New OLED TV Models for 2017

5 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know About The Next Galaxy

5 hours ago

Fear of Losing Jobs to Machines Growing Because of AI Advancement

Fear of Losing Jobs to Machines Growing Because of AI Advancement

5 hours ago

SnapDragon 835 yields flying scores in multi-core and GPU tests

SnapDragon 835 yields flying scores in multi-core and GPU tests

5 hours ago

Bixby is going to be Samsung’s J.A.R.V.I.S

Bixby is going to be Samsung’s J.A.R.V.I.S

5 hours ago

Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV for 2017 Features Ambilight to Make your Walls Glow

Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV for 2017 Features Ambilight to Make your Walls Glow

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

3 hours ago

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

3 hours ago

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

3 hours ago

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

2 hours ago

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

3 hours ago

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

3 hours ago

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook