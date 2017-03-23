 
 

Researchers Find Way To Expand Cord-Blood Cells As A Potential Treatment For Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes
  • Researchers discover way to expand and preserve potent regulatory cells as a potential treatment for type 1 diabetes
 

Some research into diabetes has revealed that there are powerful homeostatic cells associated with the disease.

For many parents, storing their newborn child’s umbilical cord blood is a way of saving cells that may serve a life-saving purpose. These cells when preserved may help prevent type 1 diabetes.

Thymic regulatory T cells prevent such diseases as type 1 diabetes. Called “Tregs” they are often frozen at birth and then preserved for later usage.

Taking these cells from the umbilical cord is a better method than gathering them directly from the blood. These cells are free from the disease since they began their genesis before the start of the disease. 

The autoimmune attack cannot have an impact on these cells. Infusions of these cells in type 1 diabetes patients is a surefire way of defeating the disease.

The beta cells of the pancreas do not undergo any further degradation. However, adult blood Tregs do not reverse type 1 diabetes. Rather naïve Tregs are where the true treatment lies.

The malady has got to be countered at its earliest stage. The findings were published in a journal. 

Thus diseases in patients can be treated with the blood cells of the patients themselves. Tregs from the umbilical cord are kept intact at extremely low temperatures.

During the study, the doctors started out with 250,000 to 500,000 Tregs. These were multiplied till their numbers shot upto 1.26 billion cells. The exact number that will cure type 1 diabetes remains an unknown entity.

Type 1 diabetes sufferers often have low quantities of immune cells in their bodies. This imbalance can be restored to normality provided certain conditions are fulfilled. Umbilical cord blood is the only bet against type 1 diabetes that holds any hope for the future. 

The findings were published recently in the journal Molecular Therapy.

