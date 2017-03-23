BMW Hypercar Would Look Like This

A number of car makers such as McLaren, Ferrari and Porsche have proven the fact that hypercars have a great market all around the world. The rising trend of hypercars showcase the fact that the road going performance cars might come to an end.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Automakers such as Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG have brought up their concept cars into motion. They are both developing performance based hypercars that are going to break a number of records.

They are both aiming to achieve an outrageous output of 1000bhp. This will allow the cars to earn a reputation of racing cars suitable for roads.

Audi also mentioned earlier that it will start working on a hypercar. However no further details were disclosed about the production. A new hypercar in market by Audi will surely rival Aston Martin’s Valkyrie and Project One, all in one go.

We are also looking forward to a Porsche successor for famous 918 but it will come somewhere near 2025. BMW is still out of this race and haven’t shed any lights on a design or of getting on board with building a hypercar.

An artist named Jan Persert has designed a car which actually a hypercar by BMW. He has used Valkyrie as the base model and has given the design a lot of tweaks to fit in the legacy of BMW.

According to AutoEvolution, the hypercar is shown having the iconic kidney grilles of BMW. Other than that one can see BMW wheels and headlights that are iconic for brand too.

The designed car looks a little monstrous. According to the designer, he chose the Valkyrie as base because it has a lot of similarities to that of BMW modules. Let’s see if BMW considers it.