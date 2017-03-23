Aston Martin to Launch a Mid-Engine Sports Car

Dr Andy Palmer, who is the boss of Aston Martin just announced that the company is off to expand its racing car line up. He also said that the lineup will be enhanced with the help of mid-engine sports cars.

These cars are supposed to arrive in the first few years of 2020s, according to Motoring. Most of them will rival McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini.

This is the first time, the company is going to mass produce the mid-engine cars for people. This is regarded as the single biggest announcement made by Aston Martin after the reveal of Valkyrie in year 2016.

According to Palmer, Aston Martin has been doing GT cars from a long time and they will keep on making those as well. However the new mid-engine family will allow the car line up to be enhanced.

Valkyrie will be the mid-engine car which will be produced first time for a limited edition by Aston Martin. However with this new line up the company is looking forward to expand the horizon.

The development of these mid-engine family of vehicles will be monitored by Max Szwaj. He is the new chief technical officer at Aston Martin. He worker for Ferrari before joining here.

This means that we can expect great things from the person. We are not sure of the fact if the AMG 4.0 liter V8, engine will work for the upcoming line up. It’s unlikely that it will make its way over there.

The CEO said that they are still figuring out the strategy through which the plan will move in action. It is being said that an engine like that of a V8 or a V12 will be needed for it.