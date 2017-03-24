Apple Store Down Ahead of Red iPhone 7 Release

You cannot buy any Apple product online right now. The Apple Store is down in preparation of the iPhone 7 (RED) release. "We've got something special in store for you. And we can't wait for you to see it. Starting at 8:01 a.m. PDT."

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus look stunning in the Product (RED) color. This special edition iPhone 7 will sell like hot cakes.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest Product (RED) offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

(RED)’s critical work provides access to life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to more than two thirds of the world’s HIV-positive population. One hundred percent of all money raised by (RED) goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies. Since it was founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than $465 million for the Global Fund, with more than $130 million from Apple alone.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749 (US) from Apple.com and Apple Stores, and from Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone joins iPhone 7 finishes in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold.

Besides the new red iPhone 7, Apple also starts today to sell the new iPad, updated iPhone SE and new accessories. The new iPad (replacing the iPad Air) comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 (US) for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 (US) for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.