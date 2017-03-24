 
 

2017 Mac Mini Refresh: Will It Happen?

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 5:35am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

2017 Mac Mini Refresh: Will it Happen?
 

Intel Kaby Lake processors seem a shoe-in for an updated Mac Mini

When the Apple Store was down earlier this week for the unveiling of the slightly refreshed iPhone SE and new iPads. Many were hoping that Apple would also make some changes to its cheapest Mac computer, the Mac Mini. while no 2017 Mac Mini was unveiled, pricing on the current Mac Mini has fallen to some of the lowest pricing we have ever seen at $399.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The current Mac Mini has been on the market for a long time and the last update seen for the computer was back in 2014. The machine currently has a fourth gen 1.4GHz Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB 5,400 rpm hard drive under the hood. It's powerful enough for basic tasks, but certainly not up to modern standards of similarly priced Windows machines.

The big question is what sort of upgrades will a 2017 Mac Mini bring, assuming that Apple doesn't completely abandon the platform. I think Apple will continue to make the mini, after all there are lots of people who want into the Mac ecosystem, but certainly don't want to pay the price a Mac Pro costs and don't want a MacBook.

A refreshed 2017 Mac Mini would get the latest generation processors under the hood, perhaps something in Intel Kaby Lake flavor. Upgrades would also have to include storage, likely going to larger capacity 7,200 rpm hard drives with the option for a SSD on higher-end models. More RAM would be a safe bet as well, most modern machines today have at least 6GB of RAM and people prefer more when available. Options for more RAM would certainly be offered.

Availability for those Kaby Lake processors appropriate for the Mac mini could account for the delay in refresh according to MacWorld UK. Appropriate Kaby Lake processors in enough bulk could still be months away. With Kaby Lake supporting things like Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1, and DisplayPort 1.2 along with 4K video, it would be a safe bet that any upgraded Mini would offer that connectivity.

An updated graphics card could make the Mac VR ready, but with VR still mostly tied to gaming, something that Apple isn't big on for its computers, this one might be a bit of a stretch. New and more power efficient hardware that also generates less heat could mean a smaller 2017 Mac Mini.

There is also the chance that Apple will simply discontinue the Mac Mini, the line is certainly neglected and Apple appears to be gearing up to shed the mini moniker. Apple really only wants to sell high end products to maintain those all-important margins. That said, I still think the Mini will continue on, but Apple has never seemed keen on making the machine a priority.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

21 minutes ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

1 hour ago

Apple Store Down Ahead of Red iPhone 7 Release

Apple Store Down Ahead of Red iPhone 7 Release

1 hour ago

Apple Acquires iOS Automation Tool Workflow

Apple Acquires iOS Automation Tool Workflow

3 hours ago

Jaguar Land Rover Files for 29 New Trademarks for More Electric Vehicles and Sports Cars

Jaguar Land Rover Files for 29 New Trademarks for More Electric Vehicles and Sports Cars

7 minutes ago

The Cheap NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

The Cheap NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

2 hours ago

Gravitational Waves Push Monster Black Hole from Galactic Core

Gravitational Waves Push Monster Black Hole from Galactic Core

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at ToysRUs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at ToysRUs

3 hours ago

Astronauts to Spacewalk for ISS Upgrade

Astronauts to Spacewalk for ISS Upgrade

4 hours ago

Xbox Scorpio: A Guide to What We Know About Microsoft&#039;s New Machine

Xbox Scorpio: A Guide to What We Know About Microsoft's New Machine

5 hours ago

Twitter Paid Subscription for Power Users in Consideration

Twitter Paid Subscription for Power Users in Consideration

5 hours ago

Aston Martin to Launch a Mid-Engine Sports Car

Aston Martin to Launch a Mid-Engine Sports Car

14 hours ago, 4:07pm CDT

BMW Hypercar Would Look Like This

BMW Hypercar Would Look Like This

14 hours ago, 4:00pm CDT

McLaren’s Three-Seat Hypercar BP23 to be its Fastest Ever Car

McLaren’s Three-Seat Hypercar BP23 to be its Fastest Ever Car

14 hours ago, 3:49pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Apple

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

21 minutes ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

1 hour ago

Apple Store Down Ahead of Red iPhone 7 Release

Apple Store Down Ahead of Red iPhone 7 Release

1 hour ago

Apple Acquires iOS Automation Tool Workflow

Apple Acquires iOS Automation Tool Workflow

3 hours ago

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Jaguar Land Rover Files for 29 New Trademarks for More Electric Vehicles and Sports Cars

Jaguar Land Rover Files for 29 New Trademarks for More Electric Vehicles and Sports Cars

7 minutes ago

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

21 minutes ago

The Cheap NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

The Cheap NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

1 hour ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook