2017 Mac Pro: Upgrade or Discontinue?

Mac Pro has gone without an update since 2013

Apple has some products that lots of people want and some that it launches and then sort of forgets about. One of those easy to forget products is the Mac Mini and the other is the Mac Pro. The Mac Pro is a desktop aimed at professional users who need more power and oomph than the Mini or the iMac can deliver. The current Mac Pro has languished on the market for four years now after a 2013 launch with no updates.

Some speculation suggests that Apple might just abandon the Mac Pro. The company certainly likes to always move forward, but the problem with a desktop computer meant for pros is that most of those pros expect connectivity that Apple seems to want to shun. That means more than a handful of USB-C ports. Apple is often focused more on design that giving people what they want in a product, and so far it has worked pretty well for the company.

The Mac Observer says that the Mac Pro is likely a very small percentage of overall Mac Sales. Despite relatively little profit in the line, Apple has a factory in Austin that is only for the product. That seems like bad business and a drain on the margins and Apple doesn't like that at all. Apple also lacks a display today, it's once popular computer screen has been discontinued and Apple likes to have an ecosystem. These are all reasons why the Mac Pro might be discontinued. The biggest and most compelling is simply that the machine doesn't sell.

If Apple did decide to upgrade, what sort of upgrades would we see? Upgrades are likely to include the basic stuff like RAM, processors, and storage. The current Mac Pro has a fancy design, but I don't think the machine needs that. Pros buy compteurs based on what they do, not what they look like. The other thing is that professional users are typically working at a company that tells them what they can use, and a computer that can go for as much as $4,500 is not going to be what most companies choose. If you want a Mac, the iMac is much more likely with workstations running Windows.

Upgraded Mac Pro computers would likely see new Intel Kaby Lake processors, which are available now. More storage would be a safe bet and more RAM. Improved graphics could also be integrated to help with workloads. These days Apple really wants the consumer space where it sells based more on style than price and performance, it can't really do that in the professional market. Only time will tell if the Mac Pro goes extinct or finally gets the update four years after its last.

