Germans Inaugurates World's Largest Artificial Sun

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 6:38am CDT

 

Sun at the push of a button. 149 high-performance Xenon short-arc lamps simulate natural solar radiation. Independent of weather conditions, the simulator will bring faster progress to solar fuel manufacturing. Credit: DLR
  • German Scientists have constructed World’s Largest Artificial Sun which might prove Useful
 

German scientists have constructed what is the world’s largest artificial sun. This entity is something which might prove useful in the end.

German scientists turn on the world’s largest artificial sun in Jülich on 23 March 2017. The world's biggest solar simulator is located at the DLR facility in Jülich, Germany. Their greatest hope is that such extreme light may lead to the making of environment-friendly fuels in the times to come.

The experiment consists of 149 beefed-up movie projector spotlights that send out light that is thousands of times more intense than sunlight. When all the spotlights are focused on a single area, they can generate temperatures of upto 3500 degrees Celsius. This is twice the heat of a blast furnace.  

Were a man to enter a room where this light was turned on, he would start burning right there and then. Such is the extreme intensity of this artificial sun. That is why the whole experiment is confined to a safe radiation room.

Its objective is to arrive at an ideal setup to concentrate sunlight. This would engender a reaction and thus hydrogen fuel would be made as the final by-product. A similar setup is found in solar power stations.

These employ mirrors to focus sunlight onto the surface of water. They are a fact and have existed since some time. The heat and ensuing steam cause turbines to turn. Thus electricity is generated as a consequence.  

The sunlight experiment is for the purpose of extracting hydrogen from water vapor. This in turn can be used as a fuel source for automobiles and airplanes.

Sunlight at present uses a large amount of energy. It is hoped that in the future, natural sunlight could be employed to produce hydrogen in ways that don’t leave a carbon footprint on our planet.

Billions of tons of hydrogen fuel will be required if humanity wants to power cars and planes. Yet the advantage of such a fuel source could be that it would be carbon dioxide-free. Since climate change is currently the order of the day, such creative schemes are in high demand.   

The experiment has its home in Julich, Germany. The energy transition is something which must be bridged. So this experiment is a prototypical example of what it will take to rid the world of fossil fuels.

It utilized certain state-of-the-art technologies to reach completion. The sheer intensity of the light source showed that this experiment was a success. It will play a vital role in energy generation in the future. 

