Aston Martin to Debut Two New Sedans by 2022

The CEO of Aston Martin Andy Palmer just confirmed in a media briefing that the company will start working on its new six year plan.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The announcement was made at an event in Sydney when the Vantage Red Bull Edition was showcased. The six year plan that was revealed by company head is regarded as “second century plan”.

The second century is named due to a reason as well. It’s been 104 years that Aston Martin has been working. With the advent of more luxurious companies and the steady market for luxurious cars, the company has gained a lot of revenue.

Aston Martin is now working on a policy to provide more valuable vehicles to its customers by making sure that they have the best kind of vehicles in hand.

The company has sold almost 80,000 vehicle up till now. The production went downhill two decades back and the company got bankrupt once too.

However the sales have readily increased since the last few years. The company sold 3700 vehicles last year. It is expected that the sale of 5000 cars will be seen in year 2017 due to the introduction of DB11.

The first part of second century plan s “stabilization”. After that will come “core strengthening”. This will be the time when Aston Martin will bring about replacement for DB11 in the form of DB9.

Palmer also confirmed the replacement of Vantage by the end of 2017. An SUV will be seen around 2019. While the replacement of Vanquish will arrive in 2018.

After that we are looking forward to a mid-engine car in year 2020. Lagonda will be seen in 2021. This will make the portfolio of car maker expand to new levels.