 
 

Deaths Of Despair Are Rising In Middle-Aged White Americans

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 6:58am CDT

 

Deaths of Despair are Rising in Middle-Aged White Americans
  • The Vapid and Dreary Economic Existence of White Middle-Aged Americans
 

Researchers have identified what can only be called the vapid and dreary economic existence of white, middle-aged, working class Americans.

Ailments and death haunt middle-aged, working class white Americans. This is due to joblessness and underemployment not to mention lack of education.

Over the course of time, this SNAFU goes from bad to worse thanks to a dysfunctional family unit, social segregation, addictive behavior, overweight status and a host of pathological maladies. It is indeed a dusty road to death for these unfortunate inhabitants of the United States of America. 

The death rates of white middle-aged working class Americans had risen consistently since 1999. This was in contrast to the death rates of Hispanics, Blacks and Europeans which were not so extreme.

Whatever the factors that are causing this mortality spike, they are not about to go away so easily. A wholescale overhaul of the economic situation may bring about some amelioration in their conditions though.

White Americans, whether they are men or women, face this problem on a mundane level. Education has a lot to do with it. Those who have college degrees are better off. 

A guarded explanation of this phenomenon was given recently by the experts. Americans who have not much in the way of education struggle in the job market when their time comes.

They then face a cumulative disadvantage in synch with duration. Their health and well-being suffers and they encounter multiple personal issues. Drug addiction, alcoholism and suicide are commonly found in this bracket of the population.

After this class of people reached its apogee in the 70s, it has gradually and steadily declined in power and influence. Today it is a mere shadow of what it was before its decline began.  

As time moves on, this degradation and devastation is taking on more sinister shades. It is indeed a case of a sea of despair where meaninglessness and hopelessness not to mention powerlessness have cornered these people.

Especially chronic pain seems to have conquered these poverty-stricken people who are in their middle years. There were times when this was not the case.

Even job prospects were not so dismal. Chances of progress were there. Yet today all that is gone with the wind. The obesity epidemic is the biggest marker of this sadness syndrome.

People try to soothe the demon inside with food, drugs and liquor. The breakdown of the family is such that the kids who are grownups by now are estranged and things have not been as per plan. A solution to such a problem is not easy.  

