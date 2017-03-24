Random DNA Mutations Cause Most Cancers

Scientists have found that random DNA mutations cause most of the cancers. This medical model has DNA sequencing and epidemic data to back it up. We all know that smoking leads to cancer especially lung cancer.

Cigarette smoke is a carcinogen and even its presence in the environment leads to consequences. Yet now we know that there are several other factors involved in the equation. When cell division is taking place, there are often mistakes in the copying of the DNA.

These mistakes in copying are the reason behind cancers of various kinds. This data has been ignored historically. Yet now it is being brought into consideration.

The task before the field of medicine and its practitioners is to remind the public that carcinogens abound in the environment and that they are to be avoided. Also a lifestyle that has many such risk factors in it is to be rejected in favor of a healthy one with a good diet and plenty of exercise and rest.

Yet if only it were that easy, no one would get cancer for no reason at all. Many people get caught within the ambit of the disease due to random DNA copying errors.

Also more tougher screening methods are needed to catch cancer in the nick of time before metastasis begins. If cancer is detected earlier, it can be curable. It is at the later stage that it is hard to conquer.

At least 40% of cancers can be warded off thanks to a salubrious lifestyle and preventative measures. There are still many people though who don’t’ smoke, eat a spartan diet, have no weight issues and are hardly exposed to carcinogens yet they develop cancer out of the blue.

It is indeed a paradox. The question “why me?” has no easy answer. Random DNA mutations seem to play a role in cancer development.

It is furthermore a sad fact of existence that even if the environment is brought to 100% purity and made pristine, cancer will still not be totally eliminated from the state of affairs of the planet.

Certain cancers occur more often in certain areas than in others. Scientists looked closely at genetic mutations and the total range of cancers present in the world.

It is rather like looking through a wide spectrum of typos in a manuscript. As people age beyond the 60s and 70s, they generally become more prone to getting cancer. It is the way of human anatomy and biology.

The findings of this study are published today in the journal Science.