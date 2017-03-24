 
 

New York Auto Show 2017: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Locked And Loaded

Posted: Mar 24 2017

 

  • “Lock and Load”, the new teaser of Dodge Demon is here
 

FCA just released an 11th video of the model.

FCA just released the 11th promotional teaser of its upcoming Dodge Demon. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be released soon and the company has released a number of trailers in the past as well. Its official reveal date is set for 11th April at the New York International Auto Show 2017.

The car will be on display in the event. A new video that is named “Lock and Load” shows the performance vehicle in all its glory. It is available on Dodge brand’s official site, YouTube and Facebook account with Twitter and Instagram channels too.

It was also announced that by sharing the video and posting would be beneficial for the fans too. The lucky chosen fans will be specially invited to the reveal of 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The participants will have to use the hashtag #DodgeDemon to be enrolled in the competition.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is aiming for a performance level that will make history for sure. The feature “Lock and Load” suggests that it has gotten a high level of drag technology that can be used in track only vehicles.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is also going to be the first ever factory production car by company that will feature TransBrake. This system will allow the Demon to have a nice back up. Along with that it will allow the car to produce launch forces which were not possible in the past.

The increased performance of car has resulted in 105 percent increase in the launch boost pressure. Along with that 120 percent increase in engine torque is also seen which will be really helpful for drag. Overall acceleration is faster as well.

