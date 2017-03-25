 
 

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders In April

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April
  Tesla Motors to make Solar Roofs for Consumers' Homes
 

Tesla Motors is to make solar roofs for consumers’ homes. The first orders will begin from the month of April.

Tesla Motors is about to begin taking its first orders for its solar roofs. These consist of a series of prominent tiles. The company will be taking orders from the 1st of April, according to a tweet by Elon Musk.

The exact price of the tiles remains a mystery but will be common knowledge soon. As soon as the deposits for these solar roofs begin to be made by eager customers, it will all be clear.  

As for the installations, they will begin in 2017. The tiles are composed of glass with a fine texture. From a perfunctory angle, they appear to be shingles on a roof.

Yet look closely and you will discover that the light rays from the sun penetrate them so that they reach a solar cell beneath the tiles. Panasonic Corporation will be making the solar cells and Tesla will handle the rest of the assembly of the solar roofs.

Tesla Motors recently acquired SolarCity. Elon Musk immediately said that the new solar roof will cost less to assemble than a common run-of-the-mill solar roof. Electricity, according to Musk, is just a perk of this sophisticated solar roof. 

Yet this product costs an arm and a leg when seen from a realistic point of view. The terra cotta slate tiles are composed of the most precious material on the face of the planet.

They cost 20 times more than asphalt shingles which are quite cheap in comparison. A waiting list of people lined up to buy the new solar roof has been accumulating since October of last year when it was brought to public notice. The wait may soon be over and the testing of the product may begin in earnest. 

