 
 

Tesla Model 3 Is 10 Times Safer Than Current Cars

Tesla Model 3 is 10 Times Safer Than Current Cars
  • Tesla Model 3 will be 10 times safer than any other car
 

The “Superhuman safe” car for the driver is certainly aiming to impress everybody: Says Tesla analyst Jonas

There are lots of speculations and lots of promises associated with the utterly anticipated Tesla Model 3. The company head Elon Musk has announced in the past that they are aiming for the car to be perfect.

They are aiming to get a 5 stars rating for every aspect of the car. It is the reason that it is regarded as a super smart and super safe car by the company.

Musk has announced earlier that they are aiming for the car to have a 5 star rating in safety. The Tesla analyst Adam Jonas also stated that it will have a safety feature that will give the car an edge over other brands.

A few consumer surveys suggests that safety is regarded as the first choice for people when they go out to buy a new car. Jonas said that Tesla Model 3 will make sure to impress a number of people with its safety status. It will be 10 times safer than the current cars in market, according to Electrek.

The rating system is offered by NHTSA for the crash tests. However Tesla announced that they have already perform the crash test themselves as well.

The analyst, Jonas referred to the superhuman safety by analyzing the autonomous driving system, collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking system.

Tesla Model 3 won’t get the 4 or 5 level of autonomy as they are legally available. However the sensor placing in the car will help from preventing more and more accidents.

Model 3 will come up laced with features like a 360 degrees camera coverage and ultra-sonic sensor. These will provide a better range for the car to be more efficient in all the domains.

Skoda Previews its Electric SUV-Coupe Concept

DS to Build a Hybrid Sports Car

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

Apple patented a hybrid MacBook which would be powered by iPhone and iPad

12 New Types of Cloud Named

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

Couple Donates $10 Million Insect Collection to ASU

NASA will Use Laser Technology to Create High-Speed Space Internet

Tesla Will Start Taking Solar Roof Orders in April

Science is Wrong: Testes Interacts with Immune System

Working Human Heart Tissue Grown on Spinach Leaf

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Skoda Previews its Electric SUV-Coupe Concept

DS to Build a Hybrid Sports Car

Honda Civic Type R Makes North American Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted Testing in Europe

Apple patented a hybrid MacBook which would be powered by iPhone and iPad

12 New Types of Cloud Named

China warmly welcomes the Red iPhone 7

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

