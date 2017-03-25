Tesla Model 3 is 10 Times Safer Than Current Cars

There are lots of speculations and lots of promises associated with the utterly anticipated Tesla Model 3. The company head Elon Musk has announced in the past that they are aiming for the car to be perfect.

They are aiming to get a 5 stars rating for every aspect of the car. It is the reason that it is regarded as a super smart and super safe car by the company.

Musk has announced earlier that they are aiming for the car to have a 5 star rating in safety. The Tesla analyst Adam Jonas also stated that it will have a safety feature that will give the car an edge over other brands.

A few consumer surveys suggests that safety is regarded as the first choice for people when they go out to buy a new car. Jonas said that Tesla Model 3 will make sure to impress a number of people with its safety status. It will be 10 times safer than the current cars in market, according to Electrek.

The rating system is offered by NHTSA for the crash tests. However Tesla announced that they have already perform the crash test themselves as well.

The analyst, Jonas referred to the superhuman safety by analyzing the autonomous driving system, collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking system.

Tesla Model 3 won’t get the 4 or 5 level of autonomy as they are legally available. However the sensor placing in the car will help from preventing more and more accidents.

Model 3 will come up laced with features like a 360 degrees camera coverage and ultra-sonic sensor. These will provide a better range for the car to be more efficient in all the domains.