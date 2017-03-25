New Bugatti Chiron Hypercar Tested

The new Bugatti Chiron has finally here in the market. The hypercar which is regarded as the fastest car in the world is finally out. It has an outrageous output of 1500bhp.

It is even faster than that of Veyron Super Sport also offered by Bugatti. The speed limit of Chiron is 261bhp. However an increase in the speed might be seen soon.

Chiron has an 8.0 liter, 16 cylinder, four turbo, four wheel drive system. It was driven by an expert at Evo and here are his views about this speedy beast. The car was driven by Richard Meaden who is a former race car driver. Chiron is a $2.5 million car which actually makes your every penny well spent.

The AutoCar video showed the car speeding up on a road and going past the camera in a swoosh! Later on the camera is moved to its speedometer which shows the car speeding up in a monstrous way.

The car managed to attain 351kph or 218mph in less than 30 seconds. The needle of speedometer getting further away from the zero mark just looks mesmerizing for sure.

Rest of the video shows the rear of car and one can clearly see Bugatti written on the engine panels. The rear shows the rear wing as well. The sound emitted from the car for going too fast can beheard as a symphony too.

If you are a Bugatti lover or are planning to buy one, this video will certainly cheer you up. Chiron was a highly anticipated car of year 2017. Now finally its out to impress the lot.