 
 

86% Of Firms To Upgrade To Windows 10 In 3-4 Years

Posted: Mar 27 2017, 2:45am CDT | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

86% of Firms to Upgrade to Windows 10 in 3-4 Years
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Of 400 mobile technology firms in the US and four European countries surveyed, 86 percent said they will upgrade their Windows PCs to Windows 10 within three to four years.

Results from the Decision-Maker Mobile Technology Survey, highlighting the shifts in technology buying and spending levels, identified trends in both the acceleration of Windows 10 adoption.

According to the survey, 47 percent of the surveyed organisations said they would upgrade to Windows 10 in the next 12 months.

"Eighty-three per cent of the firms said they planned to converge their PC management and Enterprise Mobility management strategy... 44 percent of firms noted they planned to do this convergence in the next 12 months," the survey found.

It also found that of the 85 million monthly active users of Office 365, over 95 per cent of the cloud identities were being managed by Azure Active Directory (Premium).

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

