Google Play Store Now Offers a Free Android App Every Week

Google now adds Free App of the Week section to its Play Store. Google has added this new section to Play Store quietly over the weekend. This new section has make it easier to find a new quality android app.

The first app that Google Play Store offered free this week is Card Wars – Adventure Time. Its normal cost is $2.99, according to Android and Me. But this gaming app will be available free this week to all android users around the world.

This is not the first time when Google offers a Free App of the Week promotion. Google Play Store previously had a Free App of the Week section in 2015. And now Google Play Store get the section again to make it easier for users to enjoy a quality app free. We are hoping that Google will make this promotion available for a ling time.

To enjoy Card Wars – Adventure Time free, just click on the Free App of the Week section on Play Store.