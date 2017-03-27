2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What's In Store?

The current Apple Watch is the Series 2 and wearable fans are wondering what 2017 might hold in store for the Apple smartwatch. Presumably the new generation of wearable from Cupertino will be called the Apple Watch Series 3 and there are a few rumors floating around that hint at what might come on the new device. Rumors suggest that the next Apple Watch will keep the same basic design as the current models. This is good news since that will likely mean that the same accessories will work.

One rumor suggests that the Apple Watch Series 3 might get a glass-film touchscreen. Current Apple Watch Series 2 models use a touch-on-lens screen. The problem with the current screen is that the company building them for Apple, TPK Holdings, won't make them for future models due to low yield rates. Replacing TPK will be either General Interface Solution or Biel Crystal Manufactory for the glass-film solution reports AppAdvice. It's unclear if there will be any end-user benefits to changing the screen tech at this time.

The only real improvements for Apple Watch fans for Series 3 are likely to be longer runtime from better power management and possibly increased battery size. Overall performance improvements are expected as well. Series 3 wearables are expected to be made by Quanta, the same company that has made the past two generations of the Apple Wearable.

One interesting Series 3 rumor suggests that Apple might add cellular connection to the next Apple Watch. That would mean the ability to connect and perform functions without needing to have your iPhone with you. This is great for active people who like to wear their watch, but not take a smartphone with them during workouts.

Another place where power savings for the next Apple Watch could come from is a new Micro LED display tech. This screen tech was acquired by Apple back in 2014 with the purchase of LuxVue Technology. This screen tech has better brightness levels and better color gamut. It's also more power efficient because no backlight is needed with the tech. Another cool rumor suggests that new watch bands could be available for the next generation that have icons that glow for specific activities taking place.