Very Rare Night Parrot Seen in Western Australia for the First Time in 100 Years

While the night parrot of Western Australia may not seem much from the looks of it, looks can deceive. It was thought to have been extinct since the past century or so. In fact, legends of it existed among the folklore of the region.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Yet now it has been spotted. A whole bevy of the rare species of parrot has been found in the bush region of Western Australia.

This discovery is quite an eye opener. It was made decades after numerous rumors of sightings of this rare parrot were doing the rounds. The night parrot is a small squat avian.

A few years ago, there was little if any evidence of night parrots being extant. Four years ago though bird enthusiasts had caught it on camera and also tagged it for monitoring.

This took place in a far-out area of Queensland. This was almost as exciting for the ornithologists as finding an extinct species like the Tasmanian Tiger would have been for zoologists.

It all thus represents a long and winding search for the elusive bird. The region in the bush is termed spinifex scrub. It happens to be this bird’s favorite haunt. Two days after the group of scientists ventured in search of this bird, they heard a weird sound at night which they couldn’t identify.

The very next day, one of the small green and yellow birds flitted across the path of one of the researchers, according to The Guardian. It was a moment of great excitement. It was almost like the impossible having become possible.

The night parrot is one of Australia’s rarest and most enigmatic of birds. It looks like a squat budgerigar. It is a nocturnal creature with habits which it likes to keep secret.

This bird represents the very height of elusiveness. Even those who have tried their best to get close to it, have managed to drive it further away from them.

The latest discovery of a population of night parrots has given hope to the scientists for the future. Many more populations of this mysterious bird may be thriving in the bush. All it takes is a bit of spycraft to get close to the bird and observe it in the wild.