T-Mobile is First to Offer AppleCare for Free in its Premium Device Protection

T-Mobile today became the first national wireless company to give customers AppleCare Services for free as part of its Premium Device Protection services.

Both T-Mobile’s Premium Device Protection (previously called Premium Handset Protection) and JUMP! with Premium Device Protection will now include AppleCare Services for eligible T-Mobile customers who recently purchased a new device.

For $12 a month, iPhone and iPad users can get complete peace of mind with protection from loss, theft or accidental damage, hardware coverage, the security features of Lookout Mobile Security Premium and AppleCare.

T-Mobile customers who purchase a new iPhone or iPad get via AppleCare:

24/7 priority access to AppleCare’s award-winning technical support via chat or phone

Low service fees such as $29 for iPhone screen damage

$0 for battery service

Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers

Software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iOS apps

Hardware repairs and service backed by Apple

And T-Mobile customers who get the new Premium Device Protection will be able to keep it when they JUMP! to the latest iPhone or iPad - and now that includes AppleCare Services. Read about the upcoming Apple gadgets in 2017.