 
 

T-Mobile Is First To Offer AppleCare For Free In Its Premium Device Protection

Posted: Mar 27 2017, 8:14am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 27 2017, 9:24am CDT, in News | Apple

 

T-Mobile is First to Offer AppleCare for Free in its Premium Device Protection
 

AppleCare now part of T-Mobiles protection offering.

T-Mobile today became the first national wireless company to give customers AppleCare Services for free as part of its Premium Device Protection services.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Both T-Mobile’s Premium Device Protection (previously called Premium Handset Protection) and JUMP! with Premium Device Protection will now include AppleCare Services for eligible T-Mobile customers who recently purchased a new device.

For $12 a month, iPhone and iPad users can get complete peace of mind with protection from loss, theft or accidental damage, hardware coverage, the security features of Lookout Mobile Security Premium and AppleCare. 

T-Mobile customers who purchase a new iPhone or iPad get via AppleCare:

  • 24/7 priority  access to AppleCare’s award-winning technical support via chat or phone
  • Low service fees such as $29 for iPhone screen damage
  • $0 for battery service
  • Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers
  • Software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iOS apps
  • Hardware repairs and service backed by Apple

And T-Mobile customers who get the new Premium Device Protection will be able to keep it when they JUMP! to the latest iPhone or iPad - and now that includes AppleCare Services. Read about the upcoming Apple gadgets in 2017.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

34 seconds ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What&#039;s in Store?

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What's in Store?

3 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2017 iPhone SE Update Doubles Storage

4 hours ago

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

15 minutes ago

Australia&#039;s Jurassic Park Has World&#039;s Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

Australia's Jurassic Park Has World's Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

17 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

51 minutes ago

NES Classic Edition Giveaway: Less than 48 Hours Left to Win a Rare NES Classic

NES Classic Edition Giveaway: Less than 48 Hours Left to Win a Rare NES Classic

57 minutes ago

See the Weird Two-Headed Snake

See the Weird Two-Headed Snake

58 minutes ago

NASA will Send Mission to Study Cosmic Material Between Stars

NASA will Send Mission to Study Cosmic Material Between Stars

3 hours ago

Very Rare Night Parrot Seen in Western Australia for the First Time in 100 Years

Very Rare Night Parrot Seen in Western Australia for the First Time in 100 Years

3 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Upgrade Predictions

4 hours ago

Major Breakthrough Enables Mass Produced Artificial Blood

Major Breakthrough Enables Mass Produced Artificial Blood

4 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday




Apple

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

34 seconds ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What&#039;s in Store?

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What's in Store?

3 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2017 iPhone SE Update Doubles Storage

4 hours ago

More Apple Stories




Latest News

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

34 seconds ago

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

15 minutes ago

Australia&#039;s Jurassic Park Has World&#039;s Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

Australia's Jurassic Park Has World's Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

17 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

51 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook