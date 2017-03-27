 
 

TSMC To Start Mass Production Of Apple A11 Chip In April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April
Credit: Patently Apple
  • TSMC to start mass producing Apple A11 chip by April 2017
 

50 million units of the chip will be manufactured before July 2017 for iPhone 7s and iPhone 8

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will start producing Apple's A11 chip in April 2017. More than 50 million units of the chip will be produced by TSMC by July 2017.

Similarly TSMC is expected to produce more than 100 million of Apple's A11 chips by the end of the year. The new A11 chip by Apple is set to power the new range of iPhones launching in 2017. Especially the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and the rumored iPhone 8. 

It has been revealed by Digitimes that the new A11 chip will be manufactured with 10-nanometer FinFET process. The A11 chips are especially noteworthy due to their ‘wafer-level integrated fan-out’ technology.

The current models of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus contain the A10 chip which is manufactured on a 16nm FinFET process. Going from 10nm to 11nm will make the incoming iPhones more power efficient and improve user experiences on the devices. 

Already the speed of the A10 chip present in iPhone 7 has been lauded as the best among the rest of the smartphone industry. So if the single-core performance of the current iPhone 7 is considered the fastest the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 are expected to be the best in their class.

The components and circuitry in the new incoming iPhones is also expected to be redesigned to increase their performance and power efficiency.

TSMC as the sole supplier of Apple’s A11 chips was confirmed last year. The Taiwanese company was planning to open a production plant in the US by 2018 but the decision has now been put on hold since the cost will be too substantial. 

