Samsung Galaxy S8 to Have a 3D Camera

It seems just a week before Samsung is set to finally reveal the much awaited Galaxy S8, a clumsy Vodafone worker may have revealed some very important details.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

According to a Vodafone customer, who has wished to remain anonymous, the new Samsung phone will have a 3D camera. The woman claims she called the Vodafone center to ask about a new phone last week.

The Vodafone phone worker told her to expect something very exciting by Samsung on the 1st of April, accoridng to The Sun via Mail Online.

The worker then seems to have accidentally revealed the new phone will have a longer screen, no button and a 3D camera. The worker on the line also stated he is not sure what a 3D camera means.

Several weeks ago news had already leaked that Samsung’s new device will not have a home button but instead it will feature a new infinity screen. If the Vodafone workers accidental leak is right then it would explain all the leaked images of the new Galaxy 8.

The images show two cameras both of which are on the front of the device. Since 3D cameras require two or more lenses to record multiple points of view the leak seems to be highly likely. The two lenses allow the camera to capture different perspective of two human eyes.

Samsung released a 15 second Galaxy S8 ad last week in South Korea which revealed some design and functionality features but goaded at secrets in the upcoming device.

The new S8 is expected to have a curvier body with minimal boarders on the top and bottom. VR capabilities in the new S8 have also been hinted at in numerous leaks.