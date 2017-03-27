 
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 To Have A 3D Camera

Posted: Mar 27 2017, 11:12am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 to Have a 3D Camera
 

Vodafone worker accidentally reveals secret Samsung Galaxy S8 details. A customer claims a Vodafone worker revealed the new Samsung device will have a 3D camera.

It seems just a week before Samsung is set to finally reveal the much awaited Galaxy S8, a clumsy Vodafone worker may have revealed some very important details.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

According to a Vodafone customer, who has wished to remain anonymous, the new Samsung phone will have a 3D camera. The woman claims she called the Vodafone center to ask about a new phone last week.

The Vodafone phone worker told her to expect something very exciting by Samsung on the 1st of April, accoridng to The Sun via Mail Online.

The worker then seems to have accidentally revealed the new phone will have a longer screen, no button and a 3D camera. The worker on the line also stated he is not sure what a 3D camera means. 

Several weeks ago news had already leaked that Samsung’s new device will not have a home button but instead it will feature a new infinity screen. If the Vodafone workers accidental leak is right then it would explain all the leaked images of the new Galaxy 8.

The images show two cameras both of which are on the front of the device. Since 3D cameras require two or more lenses to record multiple points of view the leak seems to be highly likely. The two lenses allow the camera to capture different perspective of two human eyes. 

Samsung released a 15 second Galaxy S8 ad last week in South Korea which revealed some design and functionality features but goaded at secrets in the upcoming device.

The new S8 is expected to have a curvier body with minimal boarders on the top and bottom. VR capabilities in the new S8 have also been hinted at in numerous leaks. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Giveaway: Less than 48 Hours Left to Win a Rare NES Classic

NES Classic Edition Giveaway: Less than 48 Hours Left to Win a Rare NES Classic

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

7 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

17 minutes ago

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

2 hours ago

Australia&#039;s Jurassic Park Has World&#039;s Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

Australia's Jurassic Park has World's Largest Dinosaur Footprints

3 hours ago

See the Weird Two-Headed Snake

See the Weird Two-Headed Snake

3 hours ago

T-Mobile is First to Offer AppleCare for Free in its Premium Device Protection

T-Mobile is First to Offer AppleCare for Free in its Premium Device Protection

3 hours ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

4 hours ago

NASA will Send Mission to Study Cosmic Material Between Stars

NASA will Send Mission to Study Cosmic Material Between Stars

5 hours ago

Very Rare Night Parrot Seen in Western Australia for the First Time in 100 Years

Very Rare Night Parrot Seen in Western Australia for the First Time in 100 Years

5 hours ago

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What&#039;s in Store?

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors: What's in Store?

6 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2017 iPhone SE Update Doubles Storage

6 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Upgrade Predictions

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday




Technology News

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Giveaway: Less than 48 Hours Left to Win a Rare NES Classic

NES Classic Edition Giveaway: Less than 48 Hours Left to Win a Rare NES Classic

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

7 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

17 minutes ago

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

2 hours ago

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

3 hours ago

Australia&#039;s Jurassic Park Has World&#039;s Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

Australia's Jurassic Park has World's Largest Dinosaur Footprints

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook