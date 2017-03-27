A Genius Creates Wine Bottle that won’t Spill a Drop

Experts have finally figured out how to create a perfect wine bottle that won’t spill a drop. Not only does the new bottle prevent dripping but it makes look the whole process aesthetically pleasing too.

The drip-free bottle has been designed by an inventor and Brandeis University biophysicist Daniel Perlman. The biophysicist has been studying the flow of liquid from the wine bottle for three years before realizing where the problem lies. He just cut a grove below the bottle’s lip, so it does not cause the liquid to spill everywhere when poured into a glass.

When standard wine bottles are uncorked and leaned toward the glass, a drop or even stream of liquid runs down the side of the bottle. Many devices are already available in the market to prevent wine spillage but they had to be inserted into the bottle neck. Perlman wanted a permanent solution for this problem which ended up modifying the design of wine bottle.

“I wanted to change the wine bottle itself," said Perlman. "I didn't want there to be the additional cost or inconvenience of buying an accessory."

By studying slow-motion videos of wine being poured, he observed many things. Firstly, the dripping was most problematic when a bottle was full or close to it. But most importantly because the material of the bottle is hydrophilic, it has a tendency to attract water, meaning that the stream of wine first travels up to the bottle’s lip and then runs down the sides of the bottle in a hurried manner.

To solve this problem, researcher created a circular groove around the bottle’s neck just beneath the top. The drops of wine that would otherwise run down the side of the bottle encountered the groove. The groove does not allow those drops to get passed and spill anywhere. Instead, it forced them to fall straight into the glass along with the rest of the wine.

The groove has to be 2 millimeters wide and roughly 1 millimeter deep to produce the most desirable result.

Current, wine bottle designs date back to 1800’s and since then they have not altered much. In this way, the new drip-free wine bottle design solves the old-age problem of spilling wine and Perlman is hoping that bottle manufacturers will adopt this new design.