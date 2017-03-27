Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

The affordable $35,000 Tesla Mode 3 electric car is on its way. According to the stats, this five seater car will be as fast as BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C class. It will also cost around same as the Mercedes-Benz and BMW. These announcements which were delivered have already astounded many.

However Musk just revealed a new plan for the fans. As per the statistics of company, almost a little over 400,000 bookings of model 3 are already being made by Tesla enthusiasts. It was looking pretty bleak earlier for the company to deliver this big of amount of cars on time. However Tesla sped up its production units a few days back that has provided it with a new leverage.

According to Musk, not only Tesla will be able to deliver all cars on time but will be able to out sell brands like that that of Benz and BMW as well. The best part about this plan is that Tesla is making sure that the speedier production gets to have speedier deliveries too.

As per the initial plans they are looking to provide 1000 cars per week in July, 2000 cars per week in August and 4000 cars per week in September. With this kind of production level they will surely achieve the target of 400,000 pretty soon.

After that Tesla is planning to sell almost 4000 cars per week after September, according to Bloomberg. Later on they will move with the production of 10,000 cars per week in the year 2018. Currently the company has the potential to 2000 cars belonging to Model X and S in a week. This kind of production will surely give an upper hand to Tesla in market.