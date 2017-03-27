 
 

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims To Beat BMW And Mercedes In One Year

Posted: Mar 27 2017, 2:36pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year
  • Tesla Model 3 all set to break speed record of both BMW and Mercedes sales
 

Elon Musk all set to launch a new car plan in market

The affordable $35,000 Tesla Mode 3 electric car is on its way. According to the stats, this five seater car will be as fast as BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C class. It will also cost around same as the Mercedes-Benz and BMW. These announcements which were delivered have already astounded many.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

However Musk just revealed a new plan for the fans. As per the statistics of company, almost a little over 400,000 bookings of model 3 are already being made by Tesla enthusiasts. It was looking pretty bleak earlier for the company to deliver this big of amount of cars on time. However Tesla sped up its production units a few days back that has provided it with a new leverage.

According to Musk, not only Tesla will be able to deliver all cars on time but will be able to out sell brands like that that of Benz and BMW as well. The best part about this plan is that Tesla is making sure that the speedier production gets to have speedier deliveries too.

As per the initial plans they are looking to provide 1000 cars per week in July, 2000 cars per week in August and 4000 cars per week in September. With this kind of production level they will surely achieve the target of 400,000 pretty soon.

After that Tesla is planning to sell almost 4000 cars per week after September, according to Bloomberg. Later on they will move with the production of 10,000 cars per week in the year 2018. Currently the company has the potential to 2000 cars belonging to Model X and S in a week. This kind of production will surely give an upper hand to Tesla in market.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

32 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

52 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

2017 New Hypercars

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 Sportcars to Consider

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

FBI&#039;s Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

FBI's Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

39 minutes ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, Stock, and More

39 minutes ago

Impotence can be Cured with a Single Injection of Stomach Stem Cells

Impotence can be Cured with a Single Injection of Stomach Stem Cells

1 hour ago

Star-Shaped Brain Cells Prove to be Surprisingly Important Players in Our Body Clock

Star-Shaped Brain Cells Prove to be Surprisingly Important Players in Our Body Clock

2 hours ago

A Genius Creates Wine Bottle that won’t Spill a Drop

A Genius Creates Wine Bottle that won’t Spill a Drop

2 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 to Have a 3D Camera

Samsung Galaxy S8 to Have a 3D Camera

4 hours ago

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

6 hours ago

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

6 hours ago

Australia&#039;s Jurassic Park Has World&#039;s Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

Australia's Jurassic Park has World's Largest Dinosaur Footprints

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday




Cars & Vehicles

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

32 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

52 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

2017 New Hypercars

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 Sportcars to Consider

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

32 minutes ago

FBI&#039;s Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

FBI's Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

39 minutes ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, Stock, and More

39 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

52 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook