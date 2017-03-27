Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 has created all the excitement that one could expect a Tesla car to create. Its initial expectations included features that will be sate of the art and pretty futuristic in nature.

However the recent, close to final reviews have made us believe that Model 3 won’tactually feature something extra ordinary in nature. It will be pretty similar to that of Model S in a number of ways. For instance it won’t be getting a Sci-Fi futuristic kind of dashboard.

Fans had expected the Model 3 will have a pretty futuristic dashboard with loads of touch panels and LEDs. However the car will feature a dashboard which will be pretty close looking to that of Model S, according to BGR. It will surely have a few updates and new additions though.

@arctechinc The more autonomous a car is, the less dash info you need. How often do you look at the instrument panel when being driven in a taxi?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Musk has said earlier that Model 3 is going to be a smaller and more affordable version of Model S. This is the reason that it will not feature all of the elegant features that are included in Model S. If the clients are looking for auto extended handles in Model 3 then they are mistaken. As they really won’t find any of them.

@elonmusk 1.Ferrari like steering wheel 2.Move stick functions(turn signals,horn,etc.) on a paddle shifter behind wheel. That would be cool!— Cosmin Davidoaia (@HBL_Cosmin) April 3, 2016

As the production and delivery date of Model 3 are approaching, a number of speculations have been made for the model as well. One of the rumors was that it will feature a Heads up Display (HUD) feature.

Now this kind of feature to be expected in an electric car priced at $35,000 seems pretty absurd. The price is less in this model which means that there will be a lot less functions as compared to Model S which is Tesla’s flagship model.