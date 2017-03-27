Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, Stock, And More

If you feel like the world of gaming is slipping away and you don't hear as much about it as you used to, you wouldn't be alone. Gaming has really fallen a bit behind, but this year and next hope to bring out the latent feelings for many. The games that will make and shake the next few years will be highlighted at E3, a huge gaming convention.

One of the names omnipresent for E3? Nintendo of course, showing off their new Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Reggie Fils-Aime, the Nintendo America President, is rather tight-lipped about what will happen at the convention, but there are a few guesses that can be made. One is, of course, a Minecraft; Sonic will probably be another huge name, and the name taking center stage? The Mario Brothers.

Fils-Aime talked exclusively to Fox News about some of the titles that would be highlighted, including a few for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

"E3 is always a big time for Nintendo," he said. "We look at each E3 as a unique opportunity to tell our story. And we're gonna have a big E3 this year. We're going to be showcasing a variety of games. I'm not gonna tell you all of the various games and all of our little secrets for E3, but I can tell you that E3 is going to be a major opportunity for us to showcase not only Nintendo Switch but also content coming to Nintendo 3DS."

As an added bonus, Express revealed that there will be even more Ubisoft games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch games list could be bolstered by even more Ubisoft games, it has been revealed. While they didn't real any specific names, they did throw out games like "For Honor, Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Far Cry."

When we asked a local gaming expert about what he thought will come of the Nintendo Switch, he responded, "I see a lot of game builders and developers really trying to work with this system. It's so unique that something really great could stand out and push both the console and the game to the front of the pack. If I had any skills at all, I'd be developing for the Nintendo Switch because I think big bucks will come of it."

The problem really is that fans are complaining about the prices of not only consoles, but games as well, and Nintendo seems to be getting the brunt of it. This could be because it is one of the first truly new gaming systems in a while or it could be because prices are skyrocketing in secondary markets. Finding the Nintendo Switch at your local Target or GameStop isn't easy and takes a lot of planning. Then you have to buy games, accessories, and replacements and the cost continues to rise.

The Nintendo Switch and all Nintendo consoles from now on really have a way around some of those high costs thanks to the eShop, though people do still want to physically own games - and there cannot be a difference in price thanks to regulations.

One thing is for sure - Nintendo needs to work on its stocking problem if it wants to sell the Nintendo Switch more.

"So many people are just buying a Wii U because they love Zelda and want to play the new game. They came in day after day just to get the Switch and we couldn't provide it for them. They love that game so much that they're willing to buy an older system," the GameStop employee said. "Nintendo really needs to get more consoles out so that they can sell these games - or they'll be looking at a few years of failure."

The Nintendo Switch is one of the coolest new gaming systems to come out in a long time, so it is no surprise that many people have been clamoring to get in the last few weeks. However, like with all new games as they start out, there aren't all that many games yet. Some people have even complained that there aren't enough with the release.

Still, there are many, many more planned in the coming months. Nintendo is hitching a lot to this platform, and there are some pretty cool things that they can do.

This is the list of Switch games that will come out within the next few months. Each game will have a description about what we know, accessories you may need to play it correctly, and when you can expect the game to be released. The list will be continually updated as more games are released and announced.

Let's take a look at the Nintendo Switch Games in our Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo has shipped new Nintendo Switch inventory this week to GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores.

