FBI's Facial Recognition Database Is Inaccurate

Half of Americans have their faces stored in a facial recognition database. This can be opened at will by the members of the FBI. The FBI furthermore does not need the consent of these people.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

It normally hunts down criminals and renegades this way. Yet 80% of the photos belong to ordinary people who have no criminal record whatsoever.

The pictures normally come from driver’s licenses and passports. The algorithms that are used to match names with pictures are incorrect 15% of the time.

Black people are a group that represents a figure against which prejudice is high among the files kept by the FBI. These and several other facts that laid bare the fumbling nature of this database were discussed at the House hearing on the matter that took place seven days ago.

Several politicians and privacy campaigners harshly attacked the FBI on a verbal basis. More stringent rules were called for in allowing such incrimination.

Facial recognition technology is a very powerful tool and it can protect Americans from the sort of criminal and terrorist elements that are at best avoided.

Also it can catch such fraudulent people who embezzle money and engage in financial scams and identity theft. Yet here is the rub that it can also be used by people to inflict merciless assaults on others.

Stalkers too may be having the time of their lives thanks to this technology. Finally, the damage done to free speech by this technology is immense.

The use of cameras and equipment to scan the faces of individuals walking the streets is something that is cause for worry. It is a case of too much of a good thing (which is bad).

This emergent technology needs to have tabs kept on it. Its control is of the essence. The FBI launched its biometric database in 2010. The public was hardly consulted on the matter.

Some of the politicians speaking at the hearing of the House Committee said that they were shocked at the secret nature of the biometric database. This was a case of taking things too far. It reeked of Orwell’s dystopian novel bearing the title “1984”.

Innocent people could be harassed without having their guilt established. The many loopholes in the laws show us that the technology is biased against Black Americans.

Privacy is a word that the FBI has simply forgotten in its zeal to go after criminal minds. It almost looks like given half the chance we have here a police state in the making.