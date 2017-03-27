 
 

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts In US

Posted: Mar 27 2017, 3:07pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US
  • NYIAS 2017: Here comes the Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Gallery

1 images
New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US
 

Nissan GT-R Track Edition is going to be make its US debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

The highly anticipated and fan favorite Nissan GT-R Track Edition is making its US debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show 2017. The company decided to give a lot of upgrade to both its iconic cars GT-R and GT-R NISMO. Now they are off to present the new and upgraded Nissan GT-R Track Edition in the NY auto show. The NY Auto Show is supposed to run from April 14th to April 23rd. It will be held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will be placed in the lineup between the T which is touring edition and R which is the racing edition of GT-R. The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will feature a number of features that are present in NISMO. However it will showcase a number of new features that will be purely unique for the track edition. It will showcase a 565 bhp engine.

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will be a performance oriented model with a number of customized features. Nissan claims that it will be a brilliant model from inside and out. It will have a 4-wheel independent suspension.

The car will have a NISMO tuning. It has reduced weight which will help in aerodynamics and acceleration. Inside the cabin, it will have an 8 inch capacitive touch panel monitor. It will have wheel mounted paddle shifters which will make gear changing easy for driver.  It will feature Nissan Connect, Navigation, Services and Mobile Apps. It will have remote locking too.

“The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition is priced at $127,990. It is coming to dealerships this summer in 2017. It will be available at the certified Nissan dealerships that are permitted to sale the GT-R editions.

Gallery

1 images
New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

19 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

30 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

2017 New Hypercars

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 Sportcars to Consider

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

FBI&#039;s Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

FBI's Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

7 minutes ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, Stock, and More

7 minutes ago

Impotence can be Cured with a Single Injection of Stomach Stem Cells

Impotence can be Cured with a Single Injection of Stomach Stem Cells

39 minutes ago

Star-Shaped Brain Cells Prove to be Surprisingly Important Players in Our Body Clock

Star-Shaped Brain Cells Prove to be Surprisingly Important Players in Our Body Clock

2 hours ago

A Genius Creates Wine Bottle that won’t Spill a Drop

A Genius Creates Wine Bottle that won’t Spill a Drop

2 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

WWDC 2017 Tickets and Scholarships Registration Begins Now

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 to Have a 3D Camera

Samsung Galaxy S8 to Have a 3D Camera

3 hours ago

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

TSMC to Start Mass Production of Apple A11 Chip in April

5 hours ago

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

StarCraft: Remastered Coming in 4K UHD This Summer

5 hours ago

Australia&#039;s Jurassic Park Has World&#039;s Most Diverse Dinosaur Footprints

Australia's Jurassic Park has World's Largest Dinosaur Footprints

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Monday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Monday




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

19 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

30 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

2017 New Hypercars

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 Sportcars to Consider

2 days ago, 1:13pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

FBI&#039;s Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

FBI's Facial Recognition Database is Inaccurate

7 minutes ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, Stock, and More

7 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

Tesla Model 3 Will Not Be More Advanced Than Model S

19 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Beat BMW and Mercedes in One Year

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook