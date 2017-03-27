New York Auto Show 2017: Nissan GT-R Track Edition Debuts in US

The highly anticipated and fan favorite Nissan GT-R Track Edition is making its US debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show 2017. The company decided to give a lot of upgrade to both its iconic cars GT-R and GT-R NISMO. Now they are off to present the new and upgraded Nissan GT-R Track Edition in the NY auto show. The NY Auto Show is supposed to run from April 14th to April 23rd. It will be held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will be placed in the lineup between the T which is touring edition and R which is the racing edition of GT-R. The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will feature a number of features that are present in NISMO. However it will showcase a number of new features that will be purely unique for the track edition. It will showcase a 565 bhp engine.

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition will be a performance oriented model with a number of customized features. Nissan claims that it will be a brilliant model from inside and out. It will have a 4-wheel independent suspension.

The car will have a NISMO tuning. It has reduced weight which will help in aerodynamics and acceleration. Inside the cabin, it will have an 8 inch capacitive touch panel monitor. It will have wheel mounted paddle shifters which will make gear changing easy for driver. It will feature Nissan Connect, Navigation, Services and Mobile Apps. It will have remote locking too.

“The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The Nissan GT-R Track Edition is priced at $127,990. It is coming to dealerships this summer in 2017. It will be available at the certified Nissan dealerships that are permitted to sale the GT-R editions.