Xbox Project Scorpio Rumors: Will the New Console Leave Old Users Out?

It is well known that within the next year, Microsoft will be unveiling everything to do with the Xbox Project Scorpio. The best bet is that we will find out everything at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this year. However, the internet is already abuzz with gossip and rumors about the console. From game rumors to appearances to even rumors about a customizable exterior, there seems to be no limit to what the hivemind of the internet can create. Even more, there have been plenty of rumors about what will be inside of the game.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The newest rumors? That the Xbox Scorpio will have its own internal power supply unit (also known as a PSU) that will replace the "brick" used in the current consoles, according to Windows Central.

The Xbox Scorpio is also rumored to have a high-efficiency video decoding (HEVC) and VP9 codec technologies, allowing gamers to decode 4K streams. According to GamingBolt, the HEVC codec will be able to be used to encode 21260p with 60 FPS video and game DVR streaming. This is a fancy way of saying that the DVR on the Xbox Scorpio will be able to stream and record clips with extremely high resolution.

The release is expected around the holidays (though don't be shocked if it gets bumped, this can happen). It will make a great holiday gift because it promises 6 teraflops GPU and 320 GB of bandwidth memory - meaning it is going to be a beautiful journey throughout your games.

Thinking about the rumored 4K feature we expect, the upcoming console will give gamers enhanced gameplay with the 4K, giving us similar to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. Games are excited about that - but it comes with some fears as well. As we see prices on things like the Nintendo Switch rising to meet the newer standards, fans are worried that they won't be able to play the newer games on their older consoles, forcing them to buy the Xbox Scorpio or not play the games at all.

Still, Rory Newbrough, lead designer at Hi-Rez Studios, assured fans that there will still be games for them. "We like to develop from the bottom up, ensuring the low end machines and last generation hardware performs its best with the game," he explained in an exclusive interview with GamingBolt. "The Scorpio brings an opportunity to take advantage of our ultra or enthusiast level settings, but we won't lose sight of those of us who still hang on to their current machines."