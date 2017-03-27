Warmies are the Next Toys Your Children will Demand

If you look at a Warmies' plush animal and think to yourself, "I think I've seen this before," you wouldn't be wrong. Even though going into 2017 holiday season Warmies will be one of the toys your children ask for, they have actually been around for a few years. However, the version your children will be looking for isn't the same as the one you can get almost anywhere now - it is smaller, and therefore cuter. There will also be a lot more competition.

“We are delighted to have shared out latest designs with visitors at this year’s Spring Fair, with our Warmies Mini’s proving very popular with our convenient counter stands for Christmas, Fantasy, Farm and Pet themes which retailers say they can’t wait to get their hands on (available summer 2017)," said Sales Director Darren Ingram to Toy News. “With retailers dedicating more and more shelf space to our fully microwavable Warmies® we have plenty of fresh new innovations coming to keep retailers excited and to continue accelerating the heatable gifts and home therapy category forwards.”

The Warmie's Minis were debuted at the Spring Fair, and they've already seen a tremendous increase in sales in their original models. It is somewhat surprising for a toy that is a plush toy that doesn't have flashing parts or use Wifi. Instead, these colorful and varied toys act as functional health tools, cuddly toys, and room decor all at the same time. Each toy is gently scented with lavender (internet rumors say that the Mini line will have different scents as well) from dried French lavender.

Now the name is Warmies, the warmth does come in and make this an innovative toy that you will be happy to stand in line for this Christmas season. You heat up the toy in the microwave according to the directions and then the scent is released. The lavender then helps your child fall into a peaceful sleep. You can also put them into the freezer to act as a cold pack. While your child will usually use this as another stuffed animal, the company recommends using the heat or cold to help with fevers, sprains, bruising, and reducing swelling.

Another thing to make the Warmies' Mini special? It comes with its own stand. You have some time to wait and plot, but you might want to grab a Warmies Mini or two after they are released before the rush hits next season.