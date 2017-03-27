All about the 9.7inch Apple iPad Pro 2017 :

Apple iPad Air 2 received a successor, the iPad, this month. Although due to its tenth anniversary, iPhone has all the spotlights centered in on it, the change in iPad hierarchy isn’t an insignificant one. Apple has gone into a spree of ruthless marketing, pushing forward the new iPad with a price even lower than the iPad Air 2 and with slightly updated hardware. Surely the company seeks to capture majority of the tablet PC market, as it has been on its lowest lately.

The new in-budget replacement of iPad Air 2 was posted on Apple’s online store as it officially took the iPad Air 2 off the list, after having it there for over two years. The Apple iPad mini 2 was also among the group of discarded tablets as iPad mini 4 took the lead in Apple’s iPad mini-series tablets. High expectations are that Apple will also be launching new, more advanced and high-end tablets this year, but this question will only be answer in the second half of the year.

Apple iPad Pro:

iPad Pro has been pushed forward by Apple as the series of top-spec tablets powered by the iOS. The first model of this series was released in the second half of 2015 (the 12.9-inch iPad Pro). The series then welcomed another model, the 9.7-inch version in March last year. Ming Chi Kuo, an expert security researcher posted a report in August last year which suggested that Apple will be releasing three new tablet models, all for the iPad Pro series.

According to Kuo, these models will be a 9.7-inch version, a 12.9-inch version, and a 10.5-inch version. Kuo’s research was further solidified by Macotakara’s report which also suggested that the Apple iPad Pro series will welcome three new members in its group. Although Macotakara’s report suggested something else entirely. Macotakara’s report suggested that the 10.5-inch model of the new iPad Pro will either replace the current-generation 9.7-inch model, or join the category. Further, an unusual new size of 7.9-inch iPad Pro will arrive along with a next-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablet. Apparently Macotakara has a lot to say about the matter.

In another instance, Macotakara completely discarded the rumors of iPhone 8 being the only iOS model which will be resigned, and posted a report which suggested that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will also be among the devices which are to be redesigned. Macotakara’s report states that the 10.5-inch model will feature a bezel-less design and will have no home button, ultimately leading to the possibility of a function area like iPhone 8 is rumored to be debuting.

The top-bezel will of course be left untouched to place the front camera, but the lower bezel will be drastically reduced in size, says the Japanese website. Macotakara also suggested that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be thicker than the current 9.7-inch iPad pro. The current-generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro has a thickness of 6.1mm while the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected be 7.5mm thick. Digitimes provided their information on the matter. According to Digitimes’ resources, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be powered by an A10X chip, from Apple’s A-series, the company’s own line of CPU chipsets. Later, this February, Macotakara this time reported that Apple will be placing gour new iPad Pro tablet models in the market this year.

What's Cooking By the end of 2017:

The end of 2017 will be an end to a humungous year for Apple, four new tablets, three new rumored iPhone models, 2017 is a big year for Apple. By the second half of this year, Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro will be about 1.3-1.5 years old, this timeframe suggests that the company has no plan of iterating the 9.7-inch iPad Pro to the next generation. All the evidence suggests that a high possibility exists that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will become successor to the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro as the flagship tablet of the company.

Assuming all of the above gets executed as expected, Apple’s lineup will have seen five new tablets in Apple’s arsenal. The in-budget 9.7-inch iPad (replacing 9.7-inch iPad Air 2), a 10.5-inch iPad Pro as Apple’s flagship tablet, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad mini 4, and a 7.9-inch iPad Pro. Though not many experts agree that a 7.9-inch iPad Pro could see the light of the day. This article will be frequently updated as soon as new information comes in, stay tuned to get latest updates.