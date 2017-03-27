Here Is How The RED iPhone 7 With Black Front Looks Like

Apple shocked the consumer market when it broke the news of a RED iPhone 7 coming. Not only was the idea of a red iPhone revitalizing, but the cause which on whose basis this strangely colored model of iPhone 7 was also one which touched our hearts deeply. A large proportion of people enjoyed the news. Although the excitement was soon dissolved by the company itself when official 3D renders were released of the RED iPhone 7.

Apparently, Apple made a resolution for iPhone that they will not launch an iPhone whose front panel is any color except white, IF, the back side of that iPhone is not black. In simple words, if the rear of the iPhone model is not black, then the front panel will be white and nothing else. Usually no one had a problem with that until now, when we saw the RED iPhone with a white front panel. It looks absolutely tasteless.

The vigorous reaction to this color scheme on online platforms has been tremendous. People all over the world are now looking for a solution which would make their white front paneled iPhone 7 turn into a black front panel one. The primary solution for now is a skin, but what would be the use to specially buy a RED iPhone 7 if you are going to apply a skin on it either way. Apparently, Apple doesn’t much seem to have the same color taste as us. Feast your eyes upon this concept RED iPhone 7 designed by Benjamin Geskin, featuring a black colored front panel.

This is the true glory which the RED iPhone 7 could be subjected to. But unfortunately, this marvelous design will never exist.