The Outrageous Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes over the Years

This year, super model and media mogul Heidi Klum will again throw her Halloween party. The Heidi Klum Halloween 2016 costume is for sure the most anticipated Halloween outfit of any celebrity. Everyone is waiting to see what Heidi Klum will pull off this year. While waiting for Heidi Klum to give us an eyeful of her Halloween 2016 Costume, let's take a look back at Heidi's past Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum stunned with skinless outfits and gorilla costumes as we ll as last year's over the top Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume. See the Heidi Klum Halloween costumes over the years in this Photo Gallery

Heidi Klum posted on Twitter a couple hours ago a photo with a collage of her past Halloween costumes.

Can’t wait for my 15th annual #HKHalloween party tomorrow!!! Dancing shoes are ready to go! pic.twitter.com/j1YczNGAxL— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 30, 2014

Last year Heidi Klum was unrecognizable as an old woman. How can she top that uber professional Halloween costume this year? She is together now with young Vito Schnabel who is into the arts business. I could imagine she takes inspiration this year from famous artworks. We will keep you updated. Meanwhile take a look at the best Celebrity Halloween 2014 Photos so far including topless Paris Hilton.