Waterproof and Dustproof iPhone 7 features Touch Sensitive Home Button according to Chinese Media

New reports out of China repeat earlier rumors that said that the new iPhone 7 is waterproof and dustproof. Apple has according to the reports just completed the third test phase of the new iPhone 7.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Another feature mentioned in the report is a redesigned home button. The iPhone 7 would feature a touch sensitive button and not a physical button as found in the current iPhone. This would enable Apple to make the front surface of the iPhone 7 completely flush.

Other rumors said that the backside will also get rid of the protruding camera lens. If these rumors are true, then the iPhone 7 story could be about keeping the overall iPhone 6S look, but feature important changes that make the iPhone more solid and appear as one piece.

A waterproof iPhone is long overdue. Other smartphone makers including Samsung and Sony are already offering waterproof smartphones. If Apple got rid of all surface disturbances on the iPhone, it would make it appear much more sophisticated.

KGI's Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo just released a research note that says that the iPhone 7 will not have many attractive selling points. He believes according to AppleInsider that Apple will be the only smartphone vendor from the top 5 to see shipments decline this year.

It feels a bit that Ming-Chi Kuo is on a mission to diminish the iPhone 7. The information about the iPhone 2017 redesign comes mostly from him. Now he calls sales decline on his predictions of upcoming iPhones.

A completely flush iPhone 7 that is waterproof and dustproof certainly would catch my interest. I am not yet discounting the iPhone 7, despite the rumors about the 2017 iPhone. In 2017 Apple is supposed to adopt OLED screens for the iPhone the first time. The iPhone in 2017 (iPhone 7S or iPhone 8?) will supposedly also feature a new design with front and back made of glass like the iPhone 4.

Find everything we know about the iPhone 7.

Via Storm and Digitimes (Chinese / Subscription).