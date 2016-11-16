 
 

Top 9 Tech Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Lady Friends This Christmas

Posted: Nov 16 2016, 5:37am CST | by , Updated: Mar 28 2017, 2:10pm CDT, in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Top 9 Tech Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Lady Friends This Christmas
 

Struggling to find some cool tech gifts to give your girlfriend this Christmas? It doesn't matter if it's your special someone, a significant other, or all-around pal. Here are a bunch of techie gifts that your lady friends ought to find fun and interesting.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

1) Phone VR Glasses

Virtual reality has always been an interesting concept, but many people have been put off by the price tag of the required kits. Phone-based VR, however, is a different matter. You could get some pretty capable headsets for less than $10, like the Google Cardboard and VR BOX 3D. These are particularly good tech gifts to go with a smartphone, if you plan to give one this Christmas.

2) Selfie Light-Up Case

These light-up cases are the perfect cool gadgets gifts to give to your lady friends that love snapping a selfie every now and then. Cases like the Lumee and Lumee Two shine a bright light toward the user, making it easier to capture well-lit selfies at a moment's notice.

3) Remote Camera Shutter

Items like the SelfieShutter make for another set of cool gifts for selfie-addicts. You hold these 'buttons' in one hand and use them to take pictures, allowing your other hand to focus entirely on stabilizing the phone. The result: a clearer, less shaky picture to share.

4) UHD Action Camera

If you have a sporty girl friend that loves to travel or go hiking, an action camera like the Clarion would make for a great tech gift. These sturdy little devices are perfect for mounting on helmets, shoulder pads, or even drones. The ultra-high definition variants are also getting cheaper, making them much more accessible than they used to be.

5) Smartwatch

Smart watches make for great techie gifts, considering how far they've come in recent years. Models like the Iradish X3 are sleek and functional yet are affordable enough for the average joe and jane to afford. Many are also adopting a round watch face with matching leather straps, making them much more fashionable than earlier generations.

6) Fiber Optic Lamps

A lot like lava lamps, except more futuristic than retro. These lamps make for some pretty 'safe' gadget gifts for your lady friends, especially if you are still learning their personal tastes. They're unique enough to appeal to tech-heads yet neutral enough that most people will find them fun to unpack.

7) Portable Photo Printer

Printers like the Pringo P232 are another set of high-tech gifts with the retro-chic appeal. Uploading photos to the cloud has become the norm, thanks to Facebook and Instagram. These printers, however, let you feel memories as you print them out on photo paper. Makes said memories feel more solid, more tangible, and is great for girls that like creating special memories.

8) Robotic RC Ball

Toys like theBollo are great tech gifts for the young and young at heart. These balls use Bluetooth to connect to smartphones, which serve as the ball's controllers. You can roll them around as you please, or you can set up games like soccer or snooker using the ball. Some models can even 'dance' to music, which makes them even better for parties!

9) 3D Printing Pens

If your lady friend has a creative streak to her, you'll definitely want to consider gifting her with one of these cheap electronics gifts. 3Doodler is a good label to start with, especially with its second-generation pens. These boast a variety of improvements over the first generation, all of which make the pen easier and more convenient to use.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/54" rel="author">Keval Padia</a>
Keval Padia is a Founder & CEO of Nimblechapps. He is a Mobile App Developer, with acute knowledge of Mobile App Design and User Experience Design. His vision is to become the best mobile development company, which can transform people's idea into fully functional application at a very affordable price.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Feb 7 2017, 2:22pm CST

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

Dec 27 2016, 1:04pm CST

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Dec 27 2016, 1:01pm CST

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Dec 25 2016, 1:24pm CST

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

Dec 22 2016, 2:03pm CST

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

1 hour ago

2017 New Electric Cars

Electric Cars of 2017

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

1 hour ago

Primates Have Big Brains due to Fruits

Primates Developed Bigger Brains by Eating Fruits

2 hours ago

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals

3 hours ago

Video Game Releases for April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and More

Video Game Releases for April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and More

4 hours ago

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features

5 hours ago

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

5 hours ago

Donald Trump All Set to Reverse Obama’s Efforts for Climate Change

Donald Trump All Set to Reverse Obama’s Efforts for Climate Change

7 hours ago

iPad mini 4 Gets more Storage, Keeps Same Price

iPad mini 4 Gets more Storage, Keeps Same Price

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday




Holiday Gift Guide

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Top Toys For 2017 Revealed

Feb 7 2017, 2:22pm CST

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

Dec 27 2016, 1:04pm CST

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Dec 27 2016, 1:01pm CST

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Dec 25 2016, 1:24pm CST

More Holiday Gift Guide Stories




Latest News

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

1 hour ago

2017 New Electric Cars

Electric Cars of 2017

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

1 hour ago

Primates Have Big Brains due to Fruits

Primates Developed Bigger Brains by Eating Fruits

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook