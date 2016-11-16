Top 9 Tech Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Lady Friends This Christmas

Struggling to find some cool tech gifts to give your girlfriend this Christmas? It doesn't matter if it's your special someone, a significant other, or all-around pal. Here are a bunch of techie gifts that your lady friends ought to find fun and interesting.

1) Phone VR Glasses

Virtual reality has always been an interesting concept, but many people have been put off by the price tag of the required kits. Phone-based VR, however, is a different matter. You could get some pretty capable headsets for less than $10, like the Google Cardboard and VR BOX 3D. These are particularly good tech gifts to go with a smartphone, if you plan to give one this Christmas.

2) Selfie Light-Up Case

These light-up cases are the perfect cool gadgets gifts to give to your lady friends that love snapping a selfie every now and then. Cases like the Lumee and Lumee Two shine a bright light toward the user, making it easier to capture well-lit selfies at a moment's notice.

3) Remote Camera Shutter

Items like the SelfieShutter make for another set of cool gifts for selfie-addicts. You hold these 'buttons' in one hand and use them to take pictures, allowing your other hand to focus entirely on stabilizing the phone. The result: a clearer, less shaky picture to share.

4) UHD Action Camera

If you have a sporty girl friend that loves to travel or go hiking, an action camera like the Clarion would make for a great tech gift. These sturdy little devices are perfect for mounting on helmets, shoulder pads, or even drones. The ultra-high definition variants are also getting cheaper, making them much more accessible than they used to be.

5) Smartwatch

Smart watches make for great techie gifts, considering how far they've come in recent years. Models like the Iradish X3 are sleek and functional yet are affordable enough for the average joe and jane to afford. Many are also adopting a round watch face with matching leather straps, making them much more fashionable than earlier generations.

6) Fiber Optic Lamps

A lot like lava lamps, except more futuristic than retro. These lamps make for some pretty 'safe' gadget gifts for your lady friends, especially if you are still learning their personal tastes. They're unique enough to appeal to tech-heads yet neutral enough that most people will find them fun to unpack.

7) Portable Photo Printer

Printers like the Pringo P232 are another set of high-tech gifts with the retro-chic appeal. Uploading photos to the cloud has become the norm, thanks to Facebook and Instagram. These printers, however, let you feel memories as you print them out on photo paper. Makes said memories feel more solid, more tangible, and is great for girls that like creating special memories.

8) Robotic RC Ball

Toys like theBollo are great tech gifts for the young and young at heart. These balls use Bluetooth to connect to smartphones, which serve as the ball's controllers. You can roll them around as you please, or you can set up games like soccer or snooker using the ball. Some models can even 'dance' to music, which makes them even better for parties!

9) 3D Printing Pens

If your lady friend has a creative streak to her, you'll definitely want to consider gifting her with one of these cheap electronics gifts. 3Doodler is a good label to start with, especially with its second-generation pens. These boast a variety of improvements over the first generation, all of which make the pen easier and more convenient to use.