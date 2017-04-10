ONO 3D Printer Powered By Smartphone Updates

 
 

ONO 3D Printer Powered by Smartphone Starts Shipping - Updated
Credit: ONO
 

The ONO Smartphone 3D printer updates.

The ONO Smartphone 3D printer (formerly known as OLO) was the first ever Kickstarter campaign I have joined. After some delays, the $99 ONO 3D printer will be shipped to the first backers starting March 23.

Update: 08/17/17: The ONO printer has still not shipped. The team behind ONO has published a new update on their Kickstarter project page on August 14 that raises severe doubts that this once very promising Kickstarter project is actually ever going to ship. The update claims again issues with the circuit board and necessary redesigns. A weird argument in this update is about compatibility requirements with more than 1,600 smartphones??

Update 04/10/17: The ONO Printer has delayed again for at least one month. A circuit board has to be redesigned due to the last minute signal bug.

Launching a new hardware product is a lot of work. The team behind ONO got about 3 to 4 month behind the initial schedule. It was a disappointment that they missed the Holidays, but realistically the ONO is a big Kickstarter success. 

Watch this amazing video of ONO printing a reticular structure, taking up almost the full volume (120 x 66 x 50 mm). For this print, an ordinary mid-range Android phone os used and 46.8ml of castable resin.

It takes ONO 2.5 hours to print the whole object. In this demo the phone was not connected to a charger while it was printing. Less than half of the fully charged battery was used.

I am so looking forward to start using the ONO 3D printer with my kids. Their minds will get blown.

ONO raised almost $3 million between Kickstarter pledges and BackerKit add-ons. After the more than 16,000 Kickstarter backers received the ONO, the company will open sales to the public. On March 23, the ONO team be showcasing the ONO 3D Printer at the Luxury Technology Show in New York City.

Read the latest update and see photos from the assembly line here.

