Low Ball Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Reseller Offers on Amazon are a Scam

We are tracking the availability of the hard to find Nintendo consoles everyday. In recent weeks there is growing problem of fake Nintendo NES Classic and Nintendo Switch offers on amazon.com.

Right now there are several NES Classic listed for under $30. All offers are from just launched sellers. There are also several Switch consoles priced at around $229 listed.

The list price of the Nintendo NES Classic is $59.99. The current reseller margin is about 100%. Nobody is selling a new NES Classic for less the retail. It should be clear to everyone that a NES for less then list is a fishy offer. But it isn't. Our internal records and discussions on the web shows that several consumers have bought into these offers.

The scam works like this. Consumer pays amazon $30 plus shipping. The reseller tells amazon and the buyer that the NES Classic shipped. Then, days later when the NES is not arriving after the set delivery time, buyer complains to amazon. Amazon eventually gives buyer the money back. Scammer made $30, ripping off in the end Jeff Bezos. The buyer has though to wait weeks to get their money back from Amazon.

"This is what happens when big corporations are faced with messy problems. They are too slow to react and take action," told us a representative of Scam Sellers. "There are a lot of obvious ways to prevents this, but Amazon so far has been too passive. New sellers are often suspended and then asked to provide backing documentation on their business, but this doesn't happen fast enough or well enough. Hundreds of sellers are still able to stay on the platform for long enough to get a few customers tricked," Scam Sellers explained to I4U News.

Scam Sellers is tracking a list of Amazon resellers that are deemed as fraudulent. Besides new accounts, scammers also use hacked Amazon reseller accounts. It is much harder for consumers to spot a fake offer that is listed under an account with good feedback.

"It's unclear how fraudsters are gaining access, but sellers should take precaution. Amazon Two-Step Verification is an absolute must to enable," recommends Scam Sellers in this report about hacked Amazon reseller accounts.

We recommend to use common sense. The Nintendo Switch and the NES Classic are hard to find items. No store and no reseller is selling under list price. There are no deals on these products right now.

If you buy from a reseller, check what the current average resell price is for the NES Classic and the Nintendo Switch. The range is changing almost daily. Also try to only order from Amazon resellers with established up-to-date track record with good customer ratings.

What's making this scam work even better is that the "legit" reseller offers are hidden. Amazon only displays the lowest priced offers by default. Shoppers have to click on show all offers to see the regular priced reseller offers.

It should be in the best interest of Amazon to remove these fake NES and Switch offers. Amazon's marketplace is huge and policing it is an enormous task. On the other hand there could be some manual intervention for popular products like for these Nintendo products. The development cost is apparently still higher than refunding customers.

