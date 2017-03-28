How the Development of Technology Has Changed Within Private Travel

Flying on a private jet has always been considered a luxury few can afford. However, in recent years, technological developments have made private flying an even more luxurious experience. Here we’ll look at the changes implemented on private flights and why they’re becoming a popular choice for those who can afford it.

Comfort and mood enhancement

Private jets offer a much more comfortable, spacious and enjoyable flight. Unlike traditional passenger planes, private jets such as the ones offered by VistaJet will allow you to travel to places such as New York. They also feature comfortable leather seats, a modern, stylish design and they offer an abundance of space. Even the bathrooms are impressive, with many offering a private shower or even a bath.

The seats can even be turned into comfortable beds, or altered to offer up to seven different sleeping positions. This is an especially great feature for those taking a long flight from the UK to the US for example.

In terms of technology, some private jets make use of mood lighting, changing the color and brightness of the lights depending upon the time of the flight and the passenger’s personal preference.

Connectivity and entertainment

Another benefit of private jets is the fact they feature high-tech entertainment systems. Each passenger has access to a range of entertainment in their own personal space. It’s also possible to stay connected via Wi-Fi, making it a great choice for business travelers.

Combine the luxury comfort with the high-tech entertainment systems and you have a perfect, flying experience.

Speed of travel

Technology hasn’t just enhanced the comfort of flying by private jet – it’s also improved how far and how fast they can fly. The speed of travel is one of the major reasons people choose to fly by private jet these days.

Most flights tend to be done directly, and they aren’t restricted when it comes to take-off and landing. They require much less space than traditional planes, so are able to use smaller ports, rather than larger international airports.

They’re also naturally faster than standard planes, so a trip to the US for example, would take a lot less time on a private jet than the 12 or so hours you can expect on a standard plane.

Overall, technology has helped to make traveling by private jet more comfortable, faster and much more enjoyable. It’s also not as expensive as you might think, though obviously not everyone is going to be able to afford it.