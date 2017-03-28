World's Most Ancient And Rarest Dog Still Exist In The Highlands Of New Guinea

It had been 50 years since the New Guinea highland wild dog had been thought to have died out. Yet today the wildlife experts have found evidence of whole populations of these dogs extant in the wild.

The area where they are found is one of the most inaccessible and harsh environments on the face of the planet. DNA analysis shows that these dogs are the most oldest of canines that ever lived on the earth.

A trip to New Guinea’s central mountain region has led to over a hundred photos of 15 such dogs. These included males, females and pups which were living in isolated conditions far away from human habitation.

This finding is very exciting for the scientists. It is furthermore a great chance for some scientific research regarding these canines.

The expedition which took place last year involved the pinpointing, espying and information-gathering regarding the limited specimens that live in the highlands of New Guinea, according to ScienceAlert.

New Guinea highland wild dogs had been previously known from two photos that had been taken of them (one in the year 2005 and the other in 2012).

Documentation regarding these canines had not been done before. It was greatly feared that their populations had gone extinct. Yet it looks like these dogs were very good at concealing their whereabouts.

In 2016, an expedition went to the Papua province of western New Guinea. Spearheaded by a zoologist, the expedition met up with local experts who also happened to be on the lookout for the dogs.

A paw imprint in the mud was a clue for these researchers. It showed that something resembling a dog was prowling and roaming around the region.

Cameras were mounted around the area so as to catch footage of the possibly thriving dog populations. These cameras kept monitoring the landscape round the clock.

Over 140 pictures of the highland dogs were taken by the cameras. Most of these pictures were taken on the highest mountain of New Guinea. This is termed Mount Carstensz.

DNA analysis of faecal samples of the dogs were scrutinized. This assured the researchers that these dogs were related to Australian dingoes and New Guinea singing dogs.

How all these dogs relate to each other has however remained pretty much a mystery. More research on canine evolution will come up with answers to these questions.

The New Guinea highland wild dog is a very graceful dog as can be seen from its smooth golden coat and perfect form. Further research into these dogs will turn up many new facts regarding their behavioral and physical traits.