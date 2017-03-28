NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

The Nintendo Switch got restocked last week, but Nintendo did not make any significant shipments of the NES Classic Edition to retailers. The rampant NES shortage is not limited to the United States. The NES Classic is also not in stock at European consumer electronics stores.

The only store that sells the NES Classic on a daily basis is Amazon. The retailer makes small batches of the NES console available through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. This is an obvious marketing campaign for Amazon Prime Now.

The most recent Zip code area that showed NES Classic stock was in the Downey (90242) in the LA area. Other cities Amazon made the NES available in the past hours included Phoenix, Chicago, Minneapolis and San Diego.

Check the NES Classic listing for your Zip code on Amazon Prime Now. Las Vegas was the latest city to that was offered the NES Classic. The local delivery service of Amazon has offered the NES in select cities. The supply is extremely constraint and very sporadic. Shoppers can monitor the NES Classic availability on Amazon Prime Now with iStockNow.

Reseller prices start at $130, plus $3.99 shipping on amazon.com from legit appearing reseller. The first offers in the list on amazon.com are obviously a scam, Nobody is selling a new NES Classic for $21.

Please avoid the fake low priced reseller deals on the Nintendo Switch. These offers are a scam that lock up your cash. Read our report on the Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Amazon scam for details.

Several resellers offer still the original Nintendo NES Controller for $39.99 on Amazon.com. This is though four times the regular price. There are plenty of 3rd party NES controller that sell for around $10.

The NES Classic supply has not improved after months on the market. Target and Walmart stores have been the source of NES hunters a couple weeks ago, but both stores have not gotten significant new inventory in a long time. The last time the NES was on sale on amazon.com for the regular retail price of $59.99 was on Feb. 23.

The only option that has worked in past days is Amazon Prime Now. The local delivery service of Amazon has offered the NES in select cities. The supply is extremely constraint and very sporadic. It is suspicious that only Amazon has the NES in stock and only sells them through Amazon Prime Now. It looks like Amazon set aside some NES inventory to use it to promote its local delivery service.

Amazon only allows one NES Classic order per person. There is strict limit on how many NES an account can order for a set period of time, at least 24 hours.

Ordering a NES via Amazon Prime Now is though great, but its a hassle to spot one in stock and ready for order. It arrives in 2 hours for free in the cities where Amazon Prime Now is available. NES hunters have to refresh the search for the NES Classic for their ZIP code on a regular basis to spot the NES in stock.

There is also no pattern where the NES Classic will be available next on Amazon Prime Now. Target and Walmart stores have not shown significant inventory in the past days. Consumers scored NES classic consoles through Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain.

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic at Amazon.com

The NES Classic reseller prices keep stable. Reseller prices on March 20 start to $130, plus $3.99 shipping on amazon.com. There are several offers under $135 mark. Prices have been $40 higher at the beginning of the week. The first offers in the list are obviously risky, as the start at $9.99. This low priced offers are from just launched accounts.

Amazon Prime Now has shown the NES Classic available in select cities for very short period of times throughout Wednesday. Most recent cities included Las Vegas and Nashville. Check the NES Classic listing for your Zip code on Amazon Prime Now.

NES hunters also are keeping an eye on Amazon.es as NES supply in the United States has dried up. Cost of ordering a European version of the NES on Amazon Spain is reasonable.

NES Classic at Target

The NES Classic at Target stores availability is still very low with 1% according to BrickSeek. The chances to find a NES at a Target store are low.

NES Classic at Walmart

The NES Classic at Walmart stores stock indicator drops to 1% according to BrickSeek. The chances to find a NES at a Walmart store are low. iStockNow reports several Walmart stores with NES inventory.

NES Classic at GameStop

The NES Classic was last in stock at GameStop online on March 17. GameStop only offered the NES Classic as part of bundles priced at $79.99. Inventory lasted about 30 minutes. The $79.99 NES Classic Edition bundle included the Miniboss Wireless controller.

NES Classic at Best Buy

The Nintendo NES Classic was on sale online at bestbuy.com on Friday, March 10. Overall the $59.99 NES inventory lasted about 12 minutes. This means that the consumer electronics giant only received a small shipment.

NES Classic at ToysRUs Stores

No new updates. NES not in stock at ToysRUs stores and online shop. TRU is only selling NES accessories online.

BrickSeek has relaunched recently with a new modern interface. The inventory searches for Target and Walmart are still available. To check the NES stock situation at a nearby Walmart use this page on brickseek and for NES stock at Target stores use this page. Zoolert is now also offering a service to check inventory of retail locations.

Zoolert supports besides Target and Walmart also ToysRUs, GameStop and Best Buy.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games. A new hack even allows NES owners to run SNES games via an emulator.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. Here is a list of popular NES accessories on sale on Amazon.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch. Find out how to get the Nintendo Shift on March 3.

