Andy Rubin Teases His New Smartphone
Andy Rubin Twitter
 

However the tease shows only a corner of the smartphone

One of the developers of Android is Andy Rubin. He is now planning to do something different. He wants to develop a rival smartphone for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone 8. Andy Rubin now has own company, Essential Products Inc., that will not only build mobile software but also manufacture smartphones and tablets. 

Essential is working on its new flagship smartphone. Today, Andy Rubin shared the first glimpse of this secretive new smartphone on his official twitter handle. 

This teaser image shows only a corner of this new mystery smartphone. But this  top-right corner image reveals that the new Andy Rubin's smartphone has a very little bezel. And this corner also shows small icons of network, time and battery. The text color of these icons is white.

This notification area and clock actually looks the same as other Android smartphones. So it shows that this mysterious smartphone is running a skinned version of Android. According to BGR, this smartphone also has a physical button along the right-hand side.

No more details about the new device can be revealed as the above image is so small. However, according to Engadget, Andy Rubin and his firm is also working on a proprietary version of Apple's 3D Touch and magnetic charging accessories.

Andy Rubin's Essential flagship smartphone is expected to come in the middle of this year.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

