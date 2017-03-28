2017 IPhone SE With Twice The Storage Aims At Indian Market

Yesterday morning when many of us woke, the Apple Store was down and we all know that means new products are inbound. One of the products thought to be the least likely to get an update was the iPhone SE, but update those cheaper smartphones Apple certainly did. Sadly no red color is available on the iPhone SE as you can get on the higher-end iPhone models.

The updates for the iPhone SE are very mild and amount to nothing other than increased storage capacity. Previously the iPhone SE was offered in 16GB or 64GB versions. The upgrade brings those models to either 32GB or 128GB of storage. The 32GB version will maintain the same $399 starting price while the 128GB version will sell for $499.

Both of these new iPhone SE models will be available starting on Friday. The storage capacity is the only hardware change made to the 2017 iPhone SE, but if you are unfamiliar with the model I will run down the other tech specs here. Apple offers the iPhone SE in silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold. All colors have white trim except the space grey which has black trim.

iPhone SE models measure 4.87" x 2.31" x 0.30" and weigh in at 3.99 ounces. The 4-inch LED backlit retina display has a native resolution of 1136 x 640 and 326 ppi. The contrast ratio is 800:1 and the screen has a maximum of 500 cd/m2 brightness. The screen is also coated with a fingerprint resistant oleophobic coating.

The processor is an A9 64-bit chip with an embedded M9 motion coprocessor. The rear camera is a 12MP unit with f2.2 aperture. The camera also supports live photos with stabilization and is covered with a sapphire crystal lens cover and uses a backside illumination sensor. iPhone SE models will record 4K video at 30fps and full HD video at up to 60 fps. Slo-motion support is up to 240 fps in 720p mode. Touch ID fingerprint sensor is integrated.

While the updates to the iPhone SE were announced not long ago, Apple plans to build the iPhone SE and a couple other iPhone models in India. Apple will start off making iPhone SE models with the upgraded storage in india and will then move some of its manufacturing for the iPhone 6 and 6S in the country as well reports Mashable.

Apple will be bringing production of the iPhone SE and other models to India with Taiwanese maker Wistron doing the actual assembly. Reports indicate production will kick off in four to six weeks. One reason Apple is building smartphones in India is that devices made there aren't subject to steep import duties and the manufacturing move will make iPhones cheaper domestically.

Wistron has received its certification from the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), which is something that the manufacturer needs to be able to build the iPhone SE in India. The BIS certification or A 1723 model or the iPhone SE. The assembly facility is located in Bengaluru and the number for the brand is R-62000612 and is certified under IS 13252. The iPhone SE was recently priced at Rs 19,999 in India, which is about $307 US.