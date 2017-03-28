 
 

Elon Musk Launches Neuralink To Read Human Brains With Computers

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 6:04am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Elon Musk Launches Neuralink to Read Human Brains With Computers
Getty Images
  • Neuralink launched by Elon Musk to Connect Human Brain with a Computer
 

A new company by the name of Neuralink has been launched by Elon Musk and its ultimate goal is to fuse the human brain with a computer.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has launched a novel company by the name of Neuralink which seeks to build a brain-computer interface, according to The Wall Street Journal. The corporation is still in its nascent phases. In fact, its public presence is close to nil.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The function of this company is to ultimately implant a gizmo in the human brain. Human beings will thus be able to merge with software and the work being done in artificial intelligence will be kept up. Even human memory could be aided via this scheme. 

Since the past half a year or so, Musk had given hints regarding his ambitions to establish Neuralink. Yet now it seems he is pretty serious about the whole thing.

Recently, Musk told a conference in Dubai that over time a merger between biology and artificial intelligence is bound to take place. He also spoke of how it all boiled down to bandwidth. This was the quickness of your brain in relation to the digital counterpart that was like a second self.  

On Twitter, Musk wrote about a human-computer interface that will be achieved via a neural lace of sorts. This is actually meant to be an exercise in self-improvement.

At present such a possibility is a part of the sci-fi imagination. Yet it could become a reality one fine day in the future. While electrodes and simple implants have been used in conjunction with the human brain, to actually fit a whole computer in the brain is something which not only sounds macabre but could have serious ethical implications. Human beings are not lab mice after all. 

Besides this, it is downright dangerous to experiment by putting a sizeable gadget in the brain. A surgery that will accomplish such a delicate task has not been invented yet.

Yet Elon Musk is adamant since he is a genius of the highest level and wants to outdo himself. Many other Silicon Valley companies and magnates are looking into this field of the human-computer interaction.

Such research which is still in its infancy might one day come useful in reversing neurodegenerative diseases. Putting a microchip in the brain is something straight out of a surreal film. It may hold a lot of potential as a cure for several diseases or it could spell untold dangers regarding liberal scientific experimentation.

Whatever the case, even if such a procedure were to be used, it will be utilized in the severest of cases where no other way lies out for the patient to overcome his or her neurodegenerative disease. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

5 hours ago

Andy Rubin Teases His New Smartphone

Andy Rubin Teases His New Smartphone

9 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

10 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

10 hours ago

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

35 minutes ago

2017 New Electric Cars

Electric Cars of 2017

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

1 hour ago

Primates Have Big Brains due to Fruits

Primates Developed Bigger Brains by Eating Fruits

1 hour ago

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals

2 hours ago

Video Game Releases for April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and More

Video Game Releases for April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and More

3 hours ago

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features

4 hours ago

Donald Trump All Set to Reverse Obama’s Efforts for Climate Change

Donald Trump All Set to Reverse Obama’s Efforts for Climate Change

6 hours ago

iPad mini 4 Gets more Storage, Keeps Same Price

iPad mini 4 Gets more Storage, Keeps Same Price

8 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2017 iPhone SE with Twice the Storage aims at Indian Market

8 hours ago

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors Suggest Cellular Chip Inside

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors Suggest Cellular Chip Inside

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday




Technology News

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

5 hours ago

Andy Rubin Teases His New Smartphone

Andy Rubin Teases His New Smartphone

9 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

10 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

10 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

35 minutes ago

2017 New Electric Cars

Electric Cars of 2017

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

1 hour ago

Primates Have Big Brains due to Fruits

Primates Developed Bigger Brains by Eating Fruits

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook