Elon Musk Launches Neuralink to Read Human Brains With Computers

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has launched a novel company by the name of Neuralink which seeks to build a brain-computer interface, according to The Wall Street Journal. The corporation is still in its nascent phases. In fact, its public presence is close to nil.

The function of this company is to ultimately implant a gizmo in the human brain. Human beings will thus be able to merge with software and the work being done in artificial intelligence will be kept up. Even human memory could be aided via this scheme.

Since the past half a year or so, Musk had given hints regarding his ambitions to establish Neuralink. Yet now it seems he is pretty serious about the whole thing.

Recently, Musk told a conference in Dubai that over time a merger between biology and artificial intelligence is bound to take place. He also spoke of how it all boiled down to bandwidth. This was the quickness of your brain in relation to the digital counterpart that was like a second self.

On Twitter, Musk wrote about a human-computer interface that will be achieved via a neural lace of sorts. This is actually meant to be an exercise in self-improvement.

At present such a possibility is a part of the sci-fi imagination. Yet it could become a reality one fine day in the future. While electrodes and simple implants have been used in conjunction with the human brain, to actually fit a whole computer in the brain is something which not only sounds macabre but could have serious ethical implications. Human beings are not lab mice after all.

Besides this, it is downright dangerous to experiment by putting a sizeable gadget in the brain. A surgery that will accomplish such a delicate task has not been invented yet.

Yet Elon Musk is adamant since he is a genius of the highest level and wants to outdo himself. Many other Silicon Valley companies and magnates are looking into this field of the human-computer interaction.

Such research which is still in its infancy might one day come useful in reversing neurodegenerative diseases. Putting a microchip in the brain is something straight out of a surreal film. It may hold a lot of potential as a cure for several diseases or it could spell untold dangers regarding liberal scientific experimentation.

Whatever the case, even if such a procedure were to be used, it will be utilized in the severest of cases where no other way lies out for the patient to overcome his or her neurodegenerative disease.