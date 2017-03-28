 
 

IPad Mini 4 Gets More Storage, Keeps Same Price

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 6:21am CDT | in News | Apple

 

iPad mini 4 how has 128GB of storage, massive increase from 32GB of old version

One of the products that Apple updated in the last week was the iPad mini 4. The only real change to this product was bumping the storage space up to 128GB. This was a massive storage bump as before the same $399 model had a scant 32GB of storage. That old 32GB version has now been discontinued.

Other than the increase in storage capacity, no other changes were made. The new iPad mini 4 has the same Apple A8 processor and display measuring 7.9-inches. The resolution of that display is 2048 x 1536 with 326 ppi. The screen is coated with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The A8 processor is paired with an m8 motion coprocessor.

The iPad mini 4 has an 8MP camera, autofocus, auto HDR, burst mode, timer, five element lens, backside illumination sensor, auto image stabilization, face detection, and more. The tablet can record video in 1080p at 30fps and in slow mo up to 120 fps. Time lapse mode is supported and the tablet has improved facial detection.

On the front of the tablet is another FaceTime HD camera supporting up to 1.2MP photos, 720p video recording, and featuring a timer mode and burst mode. FaceTime calling is supported over WiFi and cellular connectivity. The iPad mini 4 is now offered in a version with cellular connectivity and in a version without. Available colors include silver, gold, and space gray. The WiFi model sells for $399 with the WiFi and cellular version going for $529.

