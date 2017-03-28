 
 

Donald Trump All Set To Reverse Obama’s Efforts For Climate Change

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 7:37am CDT

 

It looks like now that Donald Trump is in the White House he is all set to reverse President Obama’s efforts for a cleaner and greener environment.

President Donald Trump will be signing an executive order concerning the EPA that could spell doom for the environmentally pristine conditions achieved by the previous president.

What Barack Obama worked so hard to accomplish is falling apart at the seams today thanks to Donald Trump’s reversal of policy. Trump wants American jobs to be the first priority. Environmental matters can be put on the backburner. 

This shows a stark contrast between the leadership styles of both presidents. While Obama was cautious and wanted a leaner, cleaner and greener America (not to mention global village), Trump wants to make America great again even if that means a polluted environment.

One White House official spoke of how the government wanted to preserve the environment in conjunction with self-sufficiency in the field of energy generation.

The EPA has been guided to concentrate on keeping the air and water clean. Of greater importance than curbing outer pollution is the provision of jobs for the local people of America.

This is something which Trump has always stressed. He said that those voices which went unheard in previous times will be attended to now that he is President.     

The White House official mentioned that while the environment was important, it was not more crucial than the economy which had to be revived into action.

If anything gets in the way of the economy’s progress, it had to go. It was an elementary thing. The executive order signed by President Donald Trump will revise and change the Clean Power Plant Initiative, according to Washington Post.

Also the erstwhile closing down of coal mining will be rethought. All obstacles and hindrances in the way of the the boosting of the economy will have to go. Trump is a practical man who does not believe in political correctness. He does what needs to be done in a perfunctory manner. 

At least half a dozen initiatives and plans set in motion by President Obama will be rescinded under Trump’s executive plans, according to CNN. They had concentrated on the amelioration of global warming and the minimizing of carbon emissions.

The official spoke of how the previous administration had slashed much-needed jobs. Yet today Trump will enable people who really need these jobs to get justice. A strong economy indicates a nation that was in good health. Many have already begun condemning Trump’s actions.

Donald Trump once called climate change a hoax. He also said that there were plenty of rules allowing for environmental protection. Increasing these regulations unnecessarily was simply pointless. 

Sumayah Aamir
