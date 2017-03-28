 
 

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Is Not Coming To US

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 9:12am CDT

 

  • Samsung will recycle and release the Note 7 as a refurbished device but not in US
 

Although markets are still being assessed the slightly cheaper Note 7 will not be available for sale in the US for sure

Before the launch of the Galaxy S8 the mother company Samsung has just released a new statement regarding one of its most controversial devices to date. Samsung has announced it will re-release the infamous Samsung Note 7 which was known to catch fire upon charging due to battery issues.

Samsung will recycle the Note 7 and release it in selected markets around the world as a refurbished device. The process of recycling the Note 7 will include salvaging components like the camera modules and semiconductors.

Similarly Samsung will extract all the metal parts from the Note 7 with the help from “eco-friendly” third-party companies. Then the device will be sold as a refurbished device at a cheaper price.

However Samsung has confirmed the device will not be coming back for sale in the US again, according to The Verge. Markets for sale will be considered after local regulators approve of the new Note 7 sale. 

Earlier in the fall of last year Samsung had announced they will end production of the Note 7 for good but now it seems to have reconsidered its decision. It is now rumored the refurbished device will have a smaller battery so it does not overheat and catch fire.

According to Samsung they are releasing the refurbished device to reduce and minimize any environmental impact. Samsung had recalled more than 4.3 million of the Note 7 last year.

Last month Greenpeace protestors interrupted Samsung’s keynote address at the Mobile World Congress to determine the fate of the devices. Recently Greenpeace posted a blog post which states Samsung’s new decision is the first step in their commitment towards recycling smartphones. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

