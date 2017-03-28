 
 

Apple Releases IOS 10.3 With These New Features

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 9:57am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 28 2017, 12:48pm CDT, in News | Apple

 

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features
  • All the updates presented by Apple iOS 10.3
 

Released today, the new iOS can be downloaded for free over the air or from iTunes

Apple just rolled out a major new update. The tech giant released the iOS 10.3 today as a free update that can be downloaded over the air or via iTunes. The new operating system comes with numerous new features and updates in the form of small UI changes and internal updates. Before releasing the final version of the iOS 10.3 Apple issued seven betasto developers and the public. The new features include:

Find My AirPods

The most noteworthy of the new updates featured in the iOS 10.3 is the ability to find the AirPods. Apple’s new Bluetooth earbudscalled AirPods do not have a wire and due to their small size are therefore very easy to lose. The new operating system has the ability to find AirPods through the “Find My iPhone” app. The app will send a signal to the AirPods so it makes a noise. The app will also show the user the location of the missing AirPods on the map. 

Wi-Fi calls with iCloud connected devices

Users of Verizon do not need to exclusively use their iPhone in order to make a call. Instead other iCloud connected devices can now make calls for you as long as they are connected to the Wi-Fi. Basically users can now make and receive Wi-Fi calls through iCloud connected devices. Such devices include the iMacs, Mac minis, MacBooks, iPads, iPod touches and Apple Watches. The new feature is especially useful when the iPhone battery is low. 

Benefits for App Developers

The new iOS 10.3 contains many beneficial features for app developers. For instance developers can now update the app icons any time even without submitting an actual update. Developers can now even respond to customer reviews, which was previously not allowed, and the developers responses can be publicly viewed on the iOS App Store and iTunes on desktops. 

ID Settings Menu

Apple has added a new “Apple ID” menu in the Settings app which shows the users Apple ID information. The new menu also shows all the devices connected to the main iCloud, iTunes, App Store and Family Sharing. All the info could previously be found in iCloud settings but now a separate menu has been added for simplification.

iCloud Storage Usage

A new iCloud section has also been added under the Apple ID Settings, which shows the breakdown of all the cloud storage usage along with all the apps using iCloud. 

New Siri

Apple has also updated it famed app SiriKit in the new iOS 10.3 so that Siri can now pay bills, check payment statuses and even set up rides on Uber for future appointments. That’s not all Siri will not also be able to tell Cricket score and other statistics, according to Forbes. Although to be honest this feature is mainly directed at the Indian market which is also Apple’s fastest-growing market. For cricket enthusiast Siri will now tell live scores, detail team ranks, provide player stats and reveal tour dates.

Some of the other minor updates brought along by the iOS 10.3 are:

• Support for 32-bit apps has been dropped

• New podcasts app widget for weather reports

• New rounded app animations 

• Quick action 3D touch in maps app

• New Apple file system (APFS) for flash and SSD storage

• In the status bar Carplay will display shortcuts on the users last apps

• The "now playing" display inCarplay will provide access to the "up next" screen and the album of the current song

• CarPlayto feature curated playlists and new music categories on Apple Music as a daily feature

