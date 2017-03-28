Video Game Releases for April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and More

March was a huge month for video game releases, so one might think that April would slow down slightly or that companies would take some time to regroup, but that isn't the case. While the Nintendo Switch will see fewer game releases this month, PC and PS4 see a hike in the game released after taking last month off somewhat to allow the Switch to shine.

April 2017 is going to be a huge month for game releases, especially for smaller games and re-releases of old favorites on new platforms.

At the start of the month, Domina, a battling game, gets released for the PC on April 3, 2017 and the Persona 5 for the PlayStation 3 comes out on April 4, 2017. Continuing the trend, Ira for PC and Mac release comes out on April 5, 2017.

The first big release comes on April 7 with the release of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. According to the game's website, the "Full Clip Edition brings the critically-acclaimed cult-classic shooter to PlayStation® 4, Xbox One™ system, and PC in stunning ultra-high resolutions. Updated with hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, and smoother frame rates—all running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4™ Pro—this new version of Bulletstorm comes with all of the previously-released add-ons along with all-new content."

First-person horror game Don't Think Twice is released on April 10 for the VR: Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

For fans of platformers, Yooka-Laylee for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac is released on April 11th. Many fans are excited to see the 3Dd platformer as few games utilize this look and feel.

Another big game gets released that same day, with Stardew Valley: Collector’s Edition going into stores for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is a chance to get a physical copy of the game, something diehard fans have been waiting for.

Calm Waters, a click and point mystery thriller, gets released for PC and Mac on April 13.

A long awaited follow up to 24 Wards comes out on April 18, entitled The Silver Case, it is only available for the PlayStation 4.

At the end of the month, things start to pick up quite a bit with some of the biggest video game releases of April.

The first big one happens on April 23 with the release of Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The official website of the game includes all of the information you could need to make your decision about whether it is a game for you.

Nintendo Switch gets its first big release of the month with Puyo Puyo Tetris, the Sega collaboration of Tetris and the Puyo series. This will be the first worldwide release in quite a few years. That comes out on April 25, as does Dragon Quest Heroes II for PlayStation 4. The Switch gets another release with Syberia 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One get their own versions of that on the same day (April 25).

What might be one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games comes on April 28: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game promises to be one of the most fun and unique for the Nintendo Switch and it is a continuation of the Mario franchise, which always does well.

April 28 is a huge release date, seeing the biggest dump of games. Other than Mario Kart, Little Nightmares, a dark game that preys on your childhood fears, gets released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Switch gets another game, Portal Knights, a sandbox RPG crafting adventure, on the same day. Finally, Super Red-Hot Hero comes to the PC on April 28 as well.

While there aren't as many high profile games coming out in April, there are still quite a few video game releases that should have fans counting down the days.

What games are you most looking forward to in April?