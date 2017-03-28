 
 

Video Game Releases For April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, And More

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 10:38am CDT | by , in News | Gaming

 

Video Game Releases for April: PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and More
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

March was a huge month for video game releases, so one might think that April would slow down slightly or that companies would take some time to regroup, but that isn't the case. While the Nintendo Switch will see fewer game releases this month, PC and PS4 see a hike in the game released after taking last month off somewhat to allow the Switch to shine. 

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

April 2017 is going to be a huge month for game releases, especially for smaller games and re-releases of old favorites on new platforms. 

At the start of the month, Domina, a battling game, gets released for the PC on April 3, 2017 and the Persona 5 for the PlayStation 3 comes out on April 4, 2017. Continuing the trend, Ira for PC and Mac release comes out on April 5, 2017.

The first big release comes on April 7 with the release of Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. According to the game's website, the "Full Clip Edition brings the critically-acclaimed cult-classic shooter to PlayStation® 4, Xbox One™ system, and PC in stunning ultra-high resolutions. Updated with hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, sterling audio, and smoother frame rates—all running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4™ Pro—this new version of Bulletstorm comes with all of the previously-released add-ons along with all-new content."

First-person horror game Don't Think Twice is released on April 10 for the VR: Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

For fans of platformers, Yooka-Laylee for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac is released on April 11th. Many fans are excited to see the 3Dd platformer as few games utilize this look and feel. 

Another big game gets released that same day, with Stardew Valley: Collector’s Edition going into stores for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is a chance to get a physical copy of the game, something diehard fans have been waiting for.

Calm Waters, a click and point mystery thriller, gets released for PC and Mac on April 13. 

A long awaited follow up to 24 Wards comes out on April 18, entitled The Silver Case, it is only available for the PlayStation 4.

At the end of the month, things start to pick up quite a bit with some of the biggest video game releases of April.

The first big one happens on April 23 with the release of Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The official website of the game includes all of the information you could need to make your decision about whether it is a game for you.

Nintendo Switch gets its first big release of the month with Puyo Puyo Tetris, the Sega collaboration of Tetris and the Puyo series. This will be the first worldwide release in quite a few years. That comes out on April 25, as does Dragon Quest Heroes II for PlayStation 4. The Switch gets another release with Syberia 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One get their own versions of that on the same day (April 25).

What might be one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games comes on April 28: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game promises to be one of the most fun and unique for the Nintendo Switch and it is a continuation of the Mario franchise, which always does well. 

April 28 is a huge release date, seeing the biggest dump of games. Other than Mario Kart, Little Nightmares, a dark game that preys on your childhood fears, gets released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Switch gets another game, Portal Knights, a sandbox RPG crafting adventure, on the same day. Finally, Super Red-Hot Hero comes to the PC on April 28 as well.

While there aren't as many high profile games coming out in April, there are still quite a few video game releases that should have fans counting down the days.

What games are you most looking forward to in April?

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Fans Trying to Zero in On PS5 Release Date

Fans Trying to Zero in On PS5 Release Date

20 hours ago, 6:45pm CDT

Xbox Project Scorpio Rumors: Will the New Console Leave Old Users Out?

Xbox Project Scorpio Rumors: Will the New Console Leave Old Users Out?

21 hours ago, 5:28pm CDT

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

1 week ago, 1:29am CDT

Pokemon&#039;s 21st Birthday Celebration

Pokemon's 21st Birthday Celebration

Feb 24 2017, 7:43am CST

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

48 minutes ago

2017 New Electric Cars

Electric Cars of 2017

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

1 hour ago

Primates Have Big Brains due to Fruits

Primates Developed Bigger Brains by Eating Fruits

1 hour ago

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals

2 hours ago

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features

Apple Releases iOS 10.3 With These New Features

4 hours ago

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is Not Coming to US

5 hours ago

Donald Trump All Set to Reverse Obama’s Efforts for Climate Change

Donald Trump All Set to Reverse Obama’s Efforts for Climate Change

7 hours ago

iPad mini 4 Gets more Storage, Keeps Same Price

iPad mini 4 Gets more Storage, Keeps Same Price

8 hours ago

Elon Musk Launches Neuralink to Read Human Brains With Computers

Elon Musk Launches Neuralink to Read Human Brains With Computers

8 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

2017 iPhone SE with Twice the Storage aims at Indian Market

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Tuesday

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday




Gaming

Fans Trying to Zero in On PS5 Release Date

Fans Trying to Zero in On PS5 Release Date

20 hours ago, 6:45pm CDT

Xbox Project Scorpio Rumors: Will the New Console Leave Old Users Out?

Xbox Project Scorpio Rumors: Will the New Console Leave Old Users Out?

21 hours ago, 5:28pm CDT

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

1 week ago, 1:29am CDT

Pokemon&#039;s 21st Birthday Celebration

Pokemon's 21st Birthday Celebration

Feb 24 2017, 7:43am CST

More Gaming Stories




Latest News

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

48 minutes ago

2017 New Electric Cars

Electric Cars of 2017

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

1 hour ago

Primates Have Big Brains due to Fruits

Primates Developed Bigger Brains by Eating Fruits

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook